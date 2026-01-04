Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentLove & War Set For August 2026 Release As Bhansali Team Dismisses Fallout Rumours

Love & War Set For August 2026 Release As Bhansali Team Dismisses Fallout Rumours

Love & War remains on track for an August 2026 release. Insiders deny any fallout between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his lead cast.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As anticipation builds around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious period drama Love & War, fresh industry updates have finally put persistent rumours to rest. Despite online chatter suggesting friction between the celebrated filmmaker and his star cast, insiders now confirm that the project remains on solid ground, with no creative conflict or fallout behind the scenes.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the multi-starrer is among the most eagerly awaited Bollywood releases of 2026. Recent speculation had hinted at delays and possible disagreements on set, but a source quoted by Mid-Day made the position clear: “there’s been no fallout.”

Explaining the temporary production pause, the same insider stated, “The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago.” The source further noted, “Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy & Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film Gandhi Talks To Release In January

Why The Timeline Shifted

(Image Source: Twitter/@vspreviews)
(Image Source: Twitter/@vspreviews)

Originally lined up for a December 2025 release, the film’s schedule evolved over time, eventually moving into 2026. According to production insiders, the current target is August 2026, following multiple extensions to shooting and post-production plans. Filming is expected to resume by mid-January and continue through March, with editing and visual work progressing alongside principal photography.

Adding further clarity, another insider revealed that the remaining schedule includes “patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions.” Addressing the recurring rumours directly, the source emphasised, “There’s been no fallout… These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed.”

Release Window And Industry Impact

While Bhansali had once eyed an Eid 2026 release, production extensions now place the film closer to August or September 2026. A separate report from Bollywood Hungama indicated, “There’s no way for Love & War to release in June. Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it on the big screen in August or September 2026. A date will be decided shortly.”

The same source added that the revised schedule has affected other industry timelines, noting disappointment within the Ramayana production team due to the shrinking gap between releases. “The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War,” the source said.

Vicky Kaushal Breaks His Silence

(Image Source: Twitter/@ANI)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Amid swirling reports, Vicky Kaushal offered reassurance while speaking with Just Too Filmy. Calling the collaboration a career milestone, the actor shared,

"It's on the bucket list of every actor to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I've admired his films, I've admired him as a filmmaker... he is truly a unique voice from India."

Highlighting the team spirit on set, Kaushal added, "I’m getting to be a part of his film with two fantastic actors that we all adore, Ranbir and Alia. So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it, and we’ll see you next year."

Although an official date is yet to be announced, multiple trade reports suggest the film is running approximately 40 days behind schedule, with nearly 75 shoot days still remaining. Even so, momentum remains strong, and the production is pushing steadily toward its new release goal.

With its grand scale, powerful cast, and Bhansali’s trademark visual storytelling, Love & War is shaping up to be one of the defining cinematic events of 2026, and all signs indicate that the journey is very much on course.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Sanjay Leela Bhansali ENtertainment News Love And War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
World
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget