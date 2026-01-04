Love & War Set For August 2026 Release As Bhansali Team Dismisses Fallout Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As anticipation builds around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious period drama Love & War, fresh industry updates have finally put persistent rumours to rest. Despite online chatter suggesting friction between the celebrated filmmaker and his star cast, insiders now confirm that the project remains on solid ground, with no creative conflict or fallout behind the scenes.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the multi-starrer is among the most eagerly awaited Bollywood releases of 2026. Recent speculation had hinted at delays and possible disagreements on set, but a source quoted by Mid-Day made the position clear: “there’s been no fallout.”

Explaining the temporary production pause, the same insider stated, “The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago.” The source further noted, “Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy & Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film Gandhi Talks To Release In January

Why The Timeline Shifted



(Image Source: Twitter/@vspreviews)

Originally lined up for a December 2025 release, the film’s schedule evolved over time, eventually moving into 2026. According to production insiders, the current target is August 2026, following multiple extensions to shooting and post-production plans. Filming is expected to resume by mid-January and continue through March, with editing and visual work progressing alongside principal photography.

Adding further clarity, another insider revealed that the remaining schedule includes “patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions.” Addressing the recurring rumours directly, the source emphasised, “There’s been no fallout… These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed.”

Release Window And Industry Impact

While Bhansali had once eyed an Eid 2026 release, production extensions now place the film closer to August or September 2026. A separate report from Bollywood Hungama indicated, “There’s no way for Love & War to release in June. Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it on the big screen in August or September 2026. A date will be decided shortly.”

The same source added that the revised schedule has affected other industry timelines, noting disappointment within the Ramayana production team due to the shrinking gap between releases. “The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War,” the source said.

Vicky Kaushal Breaks His Silence

(Image Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Amid swirling reports, Vicky Kaushal offered reassurance while speaking with Just Too Filmy. Calling the collaboration a career milestone, the actor shared,

"It's on the bucket list of every actor to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I've admired his films, I've admired him as a filmmaker... he is truly a unique voice from India."

Highlighting the team spirit on set, Kaushal added, "I’m getting to be a part of his film with two fantastic actors that we all adore, Ranbir and Alia. So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it, and we’ll see you next year."

Although an official date is yet to be announced, multiple trade reports suggest the film is running approximately 40 days behind schedule, with nearly 75 shoot days still remaining. Even so, momentum remains strong, and the production is pushing steadily toward its new release goal.

With its grand scale, powerful cast, and Bhansali’s trademark visual storytelling, Love & War is shaping up to be one of the defining cinematic events of 2026, and all signs indicate that the journey is very much on course.