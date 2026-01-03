Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy & Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film Gandhi Talks To Release In January

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari headline Gandhi Talks, a bold silent black comedy backed by Zee Studios with music by A.R. Rahman. The film releases on January 30.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari’s upcoming bold silent film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 30.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar shared, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s most elemental form pure performance and emotion.”

“The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman’s score became the film’s voice. With Zee Studios’, Meera Chopra’s support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema.”

At a time when cinema is often defined by scale and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. The film brings together an extraordinary ensemble featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav.

Adding an exceptional layer to the film is A.R. Rahman’s music, which becomes the emotional voice of Gandhi Talks. In the absence of spoken words, Rahman’s score acts as the narrator, guiding the audience through the film’s emotional landscape.

The film is reportedly a black comedy exploring the contrast between Gandhi on currency notes and his ideals, focusing on a young man's struggle for money and crossing paths with a thief.

Talking about Vijay, he was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii directed by Pandiraj. The romantic comedy film also stars Nithya Menon.

Aditi was last seen in Hey! Sinamika directed by Brinda. It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, but has the roles switched. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari as a married couple, Kajal Aggarwal as a relationship counselor and Nakshatra Nagesh as a radio jockey. It follows Yaazhan, a software engineer, whose wife, Mouna, tries to end their marriage as she starts to find him annoying.

Meanwhile, Arvind’s last big screen outing was in Anupam Kher’s “Tanvi The Great”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

