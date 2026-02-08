KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’ As SRK, Ranveer Singh And Rinku Singh Pose Together

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) casually dropped a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rinku Singh in one frame and fans can’t stop gushing over it. The picture, as expected, wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card, but the Internet isn't complaining.

KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’

“When the moment hits and you’re just… star-struck,” read the caption of the post shared by KKR on X (formerly Twitter). In the image credits, the IPL franchise tagged Rinku’s Instagram handle.

In the now-viral photo, Rinku is seen sitting with his hand placed on Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulder, while Ranveer leans in from the side. SRK sits in the middle, and all three are smiling for the camera.

For the outing, Shah Rukh kept it casual in a black T-shirt and a beanie. Ranveer wore a dark outfit and sported a trimmed beard, moustache and sunglasses. Rinku appeared in a light grey T-shirt.

When the moment hits and you’re just… star-struck 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pExQT2bOez — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 8, 2026

Team Shah Rukh Khan also posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, “The trio. Rinku Singh x Shah Rukh Khan x Ranveer Singh.”

How Did Internet React To This Pic?

The photo, as expected, received a flurry of reactions on social media.

“The Owner, The Finisher, and The Energy. KKR fans, how's the josh?” asked one social media user.

Another added, “Look at the charm on these faces.”

“Two kings of Bollywood and one king of the last 5 balls! The aura in this frame is illegal,” read a third comment.

Many even called it a “King x Dhurandhar” moment, linking the picture to the upcoming projects of both SRK and Ranveer.

“Rinku, Pathaan and Hamza,” said yet another user on X. Another said, “All set for King.”

Some even joked that the trio looked like a teaser for a sequel, with one comment calling it “Dhurandhar 2”.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film - King - which is slated for a Christmas release. The Sidharth Anand directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was recently seen in Dhurandhar and is expected to return in the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s film. The next instalment is set to release on March 19, the same day as Yash’s “Toxic”.