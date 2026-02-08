Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
KKR Goes 'Star-Struck' As SRK, Ranveer Singh And Rinku Singh Pose Together

KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’ As SRK, Ranveer Singh And Rinku Singh Pose Together

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a pic of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Rinku Singh, and as expected, it went viral on social media, with fans giving it creative captions.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) casually dropped a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rinku Singh in one frame and fans can’t stop gushing over it. The picture, as expected, wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card, but the Internet isn't complaining.

KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’

“When the moment hits and you’re just… star-struck,” read the caption of the post shared by KKR on X (formerly Twitter). In the image credits, the IPL franchise tagged Rinku’s Instagram handle. 

In the now-viral photo, Rinku is seen sitting with his hand placed on Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulder, while Ranveer leans in from the side. SRK sits in the middle, and all three are smiling for the camera.

For the outing, Shah Rukh kept it casual in a black T-shirt and a beanie. Ranveer wore a dark outfit and sported a trimmed beard, moustache and sunglasses. Rinku appeared in a light grey T-shirt.

Team Shah Rukh Khan also posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, “The trio. Rinku Singh x Shah Rukh Khan x Ranveer Singh.”

How Did Internet React To This Pic?

The photo, as expected, received a flurry of reactions on social media. 

“The Owner, The Finisher, and The Energy. KKR fans, how's the josh?” asked one social media user. 

Another added, “Look at the charm on these faces.”

“Two kings of Bollywood and one king of the last 5 balls! The aura in this frame is illegal,” read a third comment.

Many even called it a “King x Dhurandhar” moment, linking the picture to the upcoming projects of both SRK and Ranveer.

“Rinku, Pathaan and Hamza,” said yet another user on X. Another said, “All set for King.”

Some even joked that the trio looked like a teaser for a sequel, with one comment calling it “Dhurandhar 2”.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film - King - which is slated for a Christmas release. The Sidharth Anand directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. 

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was recently seen in Dhurandhar and is expected to return in the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s film. The next instalment is set to release on March 19, the same day as Yash’s “Toxic”.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was featured in the viral picture posted by Kolkata Knight Riders?

The viral picture featured Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Rinku Singh, with KKR captioning it as a 'star-struck' moment.

What was the reaction of fans to the picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Rinku Singh?

Fans reacted with immense excitement, calling it a 'King x Dhurandhar' moment and praising the 'aura' in the frame.

What are the upcoming projects of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh mentioned in the article?

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his film 'King' releasing at Christmas, while Ranveer Singh is expected in the sequel to 'Dhurandhar'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh SHAH RUKH KHAN KING Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
