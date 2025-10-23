‘Keep Soaring, Keep Smiling’: Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Malaika Arora

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday, and actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his former girlfriend. Despite their split, the two have remained on friendly terms, showing mutual respect and admiration.

Arjun’s Birthday Wish For Malaika

Arjun shared a sun-soaked picture of Malaika in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, via his Instagram stories.

Captioning the post, he wrote:“Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

The gesture reflected the warmth and cordiality that has continued between the ex-couple, who dated for nearly six years before parting ways.





A Look Back at Their Relationship

Arjun and Malaika had publicly confirmed their split last year during the promotion of his film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. When fans inquired about her, Arjun had lightheartedly responded,“Nahi nahi abhi single hun.”

Since then, the two have maintained a friendly rapport, proving that amicable post-relationship dynamics are possible in Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film follows Ankur, a divorced man who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life — only for things to get complicated when his amnesiac ex-wife also returns.

Malaika Arora’s Latest Dance Number

Meanwhile, Malaika has been making headlines for her performance in the track “Poison Baby” from the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking about the song, she said,“It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into ‘Poison Baby’ felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.”

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, sees Malaika blazing the floor with her signature grace and effortless moves, alongside Rashmika and Ayushmann. She added,“I heard the song and I knew it instantly – that it’s an ear-worm. Get ready for a new dance floor favorite, for this one is pure Poison Baby.”

About Thamma

Set in a fictional world, Thamma follows a determined historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Malaika’s birthday celebrations and her latest work showcase that the Bollywood diva continues to shine both on-screen and off, maintaining her charm, talent, and presence in the industry.