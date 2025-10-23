Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Keep Soaring, Keep Smiling’: Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Malaika Arora

‘Keep Soaring, Keep Smiling’: Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor wished his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora a happy 52nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, showcasing their amicable relationship post-split.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday, and actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his former girlfriend. Despite their split, the two have remained on friendly terms, showing mutual respect and admiration.

Arjun’s Birthday Wish For Malaika

Arjun shared a sun-soaked picture of Malaika in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, via his Instagram stories.

Captioning the post, he wrote:“Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

The gesture reflected the warmth and cordiality that has continued between the ex-couple, who dated for nearly six years before parting ways.


‘Keep Soaring, Keep Smiling’: Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Malaika Arora

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Arjun and Malaika had publicly confirmed their split last year during the promotion of his film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. When fans inquired about her, Arjun had lightheartedly responded,“Nahi nahi abhi single hun.”

Since then, the two have maintained a friendly rapport, proving that amicable post-relationship dynamics are possible in Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film follows Ankur, a divorced man who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life — only for things to get complicated when his amnesiac ex-wife also returns.

Malaika Arora’s Latest Dance Number

Meanwhile, Malaika has been making headlines for her performance in the track “Poison Baby” from the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking about the song, she said,“It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into ‘Poison Baby’ felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.”

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, sees Malaika blazing the floor with her signature grace and effortless moves, alongside Rashmika and Ayushmann. She added,“I heard the song and I knew it instantly – that it’s an ear-worm. Get ready for a new dance floor favorite, for this one is pure Poison Baby.”

About Thamma

Set in a fictional world, Thamma follows a determined historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Malaika’s birthday celebrations and her latest work showcase that the Bollywood diva continues to shine both on-screen and off, maintaining her charm, talent, and presence in the industry.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget