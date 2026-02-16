Karti Chidambaram Reacts To Dhurandhar Controversy, Asks ‘Shouldn’t The Government Have Records?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A scene in Dhurandhar has stirred intense debate online, and now Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has addressed the speculation head-on. After social media users drew parallels between a fictional counterfeit currency plot in the film and past allegations involving him and his father, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, the Sivaganga MP has dismissed the claims, calling them a blend of imagination and misinformation.

Speaking on an ANI podcast, Karti responded to questions about whether the controversial sequence was meant to reference him and his family. His reaction? A mix of humour, scepticism and sharp criticism of viral narratives.

‘I Have Been Told I Have A Cameo There’

When asked whether he had watched Dhurandhar, Karti admitted he had not yet seen the film.

“No. I have been told that I have a cameo there. But it’s in Hindi. I’ve also been told it’s a three-hour-long movie. So maybe on my multiple flights, I’ll watch it. I hope the producer had called me and asked me who they should cast in my cameo. I would’ve given some suggestions.”

Keeping the tone light, he joked about casting choices. When asked who should portray him and his father on screen, he quipped that Pierce Brosnan and Michael Caine would be fitting picks.

On Claims Linking Him To The Counterfeit Currency Plot

The speculation centres on a scene in Dhurandhar in which an unnamed politician and his son are allegedly connected to a counterfeit currency network. In the film, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza uncovers information about Indian currency plates reaching Pakistan and informs R Madhavan’s intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal.

Online posts soon began claiming that the storyline mirrored real-life allegations involving P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram. These claims, however, remain unverified.

Responding directly to the buzz, Karti said, “If people can mix up fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards, what can I do? If you really think it happened, shouldn’t the government of India have some records? Does anybody even understand it? Unfortunately, thanks to WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, people can’t sift through fact and fiction. Everything merges in this maya world. With AI, it’s only going to get worse.”

He characterised the narrative as a conspiracy theory fuelled by the blurred lines between entertainment and digital misinformation.

What The Film’s Scene Depicts

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a plotline in which intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal discovers that a counterfeit currency operation is being run through international channels. The film suggests that a minister and his son handed over currency printing templates during an unscheduled stopover, allegedly enabling Pakistan’s ISI-backed network.

Within the storyline, Sanyal decides against escalating the matter to his superiors, citing widespread corruption. The fictional narrative does not name any real-life individuals.

Since the film’s release in theatres on December 5 last year, clips and interpretations of the scene have circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting debate and speculation.

About Dhurandhar And Its Sequel

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi among others. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release in theatres on March 19.

While the film continues to generate conversation for its political undertones, Karti Chidambaram has made it clear that he sees the controversy as a product of blurred lines between cinema and social media narratives.