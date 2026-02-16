Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives Actor 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Delhi High Court has given Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer until 3 pm to submit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in the respondent’s name for interim bail. The High Court said that if the DD is deposited by 3 PM today, Yadav will be released. If not, the court will hear the matter again tomorrow morning. This comes after the actor surrendered before the officials at Tihar Jail on February 5.

Sonu Sood ‘Prays’ For Rajpal Yadav

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to social media, saying that he prays that things move in the right direction.

“Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves,” Sonu Sood wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 52-year-old called him a “rare talent” and a “wonderful soul”.

He added, “He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die; we stand with him and will keep going till things are right.”

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav is currently in jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case linked to a Rs 9 crore debt. The dispute dates back to 2010, when the actor took a Rs 5 crore loan to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, and promised returns to the lender. However, after the film failed at the box office, Yadav suffered heavy losses, and the outstanding amount eventually rose to Rs 9 crore.

The legal trouble escalated when cheques issued towards repayment began bouncing, and the production house had no option but to file a case against him in 2018. A magistrate’s court later convicted Yadav under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months in jail.

Yadav and his wife subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, which in 2024 suspended the sentence and granted him time to clear the dues. However, in February this year, the court refused to grant any further extension. Following the order, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve his sentence.

Before surrendering, Rajpal claimed he had no money and said he was not receiving support from the film industry, adding that he was dealing with the situation alone.

On the work front, the 54-year-old will next be seen in Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. He was last seen in the 2024 film Baby John.