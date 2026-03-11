Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader. His appointment has generated controversy both domestically and internationally.
Ali Khamenei Opposed Son Mojtaba As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader In His Will, Report Explains
Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation as Iran’s Supreme Leader faces criticism amid claims the IRGC pressured clerics despite opposition.
The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader has triggered controversy and debate both within the country and internationally, with critics questioning the legitimacy of the succession and the role played by powerful military institutions. Reports indicate that his elevation followed intense internal pressure and political maneuvering, raising concerns about divisions within Iran’s leadership structure and the future direction of the country.
Succession Dispute After Death Of Ali Khamenei
The leadership transition came after the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s long-serving Supreme Leader, who was said to have been killed in U.S. airstrikes on February 28.
According to reports cited by the New York Post, Ali Khamenei had expressed opposition to his son succeeding him. It was reported that the elder leader stated in his will that he did not want Mojtaba to take over the role. Despite this alleged position, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is said to have played a decisive role in securing Mojtaba’s rise to the top position in Iran’s political system.
Questions Over Political Experience
Analysts and opposition figures have also questioned Mojtaba Khamenei’s political credentials. Khosro Isfahani, research director for the opposition group National Union for Democracy, argued that Mojtaba lacked significant political achievements or experience.
He claimed that Mojtaba had “achieved nothing in terms of political life” and was widely perceived as relying heavily on his father’s influence and reputation.
This perception, analysts suggest, contributed to the reluctance of some within Iran’s establishment to support his leadership.
Allegations Of Pressure On Assembly Of Experts
Under Iran’s political framework, the responsibility for selecting the Supreme Leader rests with the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of senior clerics.
However, sources cited by opposition figures claim the process surrounding Mojtaba’s appointment did not follow the traditional procedures, as per reports.
According to Isfahani, Mojtaba failed to secure majority backing within the council. He alleged that members of the IRGC pressured clerics to declare Mojtaba as the new Supreme Leader despite the lack of consensus. Reports also suggest that several clerics boycotted the session in protest, underscoring the divisions within the establishment over the succession.
International Criticism And Political Fallout
The appointment has also drawn criticism from abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump openly criticised Mojtaba’s elevation, warning that he would not be able to “live in peace” as Iran’s leader.
Trump has previously argued that the United States should play a role in determining Iran’s next Supreme Leader, reflecting Washington’s strong opposition to the growing influence of the IRGC within Iran’s political structure.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader?
What led to the succession of Iran's Supreme Leader?
The succession followed the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The transition has been marked by internal pressure, political maneuvering, and the influential role of the IRGC.
What concerns have been raised about Mojtaba Khamenei's political experience?
Analysts and opposition figures question Mojtaba Khamenei's political credentials, stating he lacks significant political achievements or experience and relies heavily on his father's influence.
How was Mojtaba Khamenei selected as Supreme Leader?
The selection process, typically handled by the Assembly of Experts, is alleged to have involved pressure from the IRGC. Sources claim he did not secure a majority backing within the council.
What has been the international reaction to Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment?
The appointment has drawn international criticism, including from U.S. President Donald Trump. This highlights tensions between clerical authority and military power within Iran.