No, claims of Pakistan launching search operations for Indian spies after the film's release are misleading. The viral videos circulating are from older police operations in Pakistan and are unrelated to the movie.
‘Karachi Police Searching For Hamza’: Did Pakistan Launch ‘Indian spy’ Hunt Op After Dhurandhar 2?
After the release of Dhurandhar 2, viral claims suggest that Pakistan has launched operations to hunt for Indian spies, fearing another “Hamza Ali Mazari” incident.
Following the release of Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, several videos have gone viral on social media claiming that Pakistan has launched a hunt operation to catch Indian spies. According to these posts, the move is meant to ensure that another alleged spy like Hamza Ali Mazari cannot fool local leaders and make a mockery of the system. The posts also suggest that there is a state of panic across the country following the film’s release.
But is there really a search operation underway in Pakistan following the release of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2? Before addressing that claim, let’s take a closer look at the videos that have been widely shared across social media platforms.
‘Karachi Police Searching For Hamza’
One viral post reads: “After Dhurandhar 2, panic everywhere in Pakistan! Now police and locals are out in Lyari, Karachi searching every street for Indian spies. Their hope is that they will catch Hamza Ali Mazari.”
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In the video, officials can be seen approaching a beggar sleeping on a raised platform outside a closed shop. The officers wake him up and check his identity. After verifying his details, someone in the group tells the man to go back to sleep, assuring him that the police are not there to disturb people.
After Dhurandhar 2, panic everywhere in Pakistan!— Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) March 23, 2026
Now police and locals are out in Lyari, Karachi searching for Indian spies on every street
Their hope, they will caught Hamza Ali Mazari pic.twitter.com/Vh3ZKOWGsG
Another clip shows police officers entering what appears to be a small camp, where they question two elderly men who are sitting and eating their meal.
Karachi Police are now searching for Hamza— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 23, 2026
Entire country is on some drugs
😂 pic.twitter.com/sFD1uBE4ZT
A third video shows police chasing two individuals. As soon as they get the chance, the men run off in different directions, forcing the officers to split up in order to pursue them.
धुरंधर 2 के बाद पूरे पाकिस्तान में डर का माहौल है। हर पाकिस्तानी को शक की नजरों से देखा जा रहा है 🤣🤣🤣#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/GngZPr9OoU— Arun Yadav Kosli (@ArunKoslii) March 23, 2026
Internet Reactions Are Pure Gold
Several similar clips are being shared online, with many users linking them to Dhurandhar 2 and claiming that Pakistan has launched operations to catch Indian spies after the film’s release by Aditya Dhar. However, these claims are misleading. The videos are actually from older police operations conducted in different parts of Pakistan and are unrelated to the film.
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While the captions accompanying these clips are humorous, the comments are even more entertaining.
One user joked that India would send its agent only after the search operation ends.
Another commented, “What if the spy is inside the police department?”
A third quipped, “That police officer himself might be a RAW agent.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are there search operations underway in Pakistan to catch Indian spies after the release of Dhurandhar 2?
What do some viral videos claim is happening in Pakistan after Dhurandhar 2?
Viral posts accompanying videos claim that Pakistan is in a state of panic and has launched searches for Indian spies, hoping to catch someone like Hamza Ali Mazari after the release of Dhurandhar 2.
What do the viral videos actually show?
The videos show police in Karachi conducting operations, questioning individuals, and chasing suspects. However, these are older incidents not connected to the film Dhurandhar 2.