Jana Nayagan Leak Online: Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan And Other Celebs React

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' leaked online before theatrical release.

Industry figures condemn piracy, urge respect for filmmakers' hard work.

Leaked film is Vijay's final movie before potential political entry.

Makers confirm legal action against those responsible for leak.

Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, has been leaked online even before its theatrical release, leaving the industry shocked. The film has not received CBFC clearance yet and has been on hold for the past three months. Several celebs from the South film industry have now reacted to the issue, urging audiences to respect the hard work that goes into filmmaking.

Chiranjeevi reacts

“Kill Piracy. Save Cinema,” wrote Chiranjeevi on his X account (formerly known as Twitter). He added, “The unfortunate leak of Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”

He also extended his support towards protecting and respecting cinema.

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.



Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.



We stand one with KVN… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

Other South Indian celebs react

In a series of reactions, Sivakarthikeyan was among the first to respond. He said, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.



Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.



Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar also posted, “Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hardwork. So much of blood and sweat goes into film making. Painful.”

Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making .



Painful .



🙏🙏🙏#jananayagan — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 10, 2026

Politician and actor Kushbu Sundar wrote, “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft.



Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime.



The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 10, 2026

Actor Vishal also responded with a supportive tweet where he stated, “Dear Vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film jananayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Hav been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of whistling away to my favourite hero / actor / performer. Wish we could do the same even now even though if it’s destined to be confined to four walls in our home theatres if the movie is released on OTT and satellite. The only difference will be whistling in our homes to our favourite ACTOR.”

Dear vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film jananayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Hav been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 10, 2026

The makers have confirmed legal action against those behind the leak and have urged audiences to avoid downloading or sharing the film through illegal sources.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Touted as Vijay’s final film before entering politics, it was scheduled for a January 9 release but got delayed due to pending CBFC clearance.