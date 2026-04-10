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HomeEntertainmentJana Nayagan Leak Online: Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan And Other Celebs React

Jana Nayagan Leak Online: Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan And Other Celebs React

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan gets leaked online before its release. South Indian stars have reacted strongly, urging fans to avoid piracy and respect the hard work behind films.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' leaked online before theatrical release.
  • Industry figures condemn piracy, urge respect for filmmakers' hard work.
  • Leaked film is Vijay's final movie before potential political entry.
  • Makers confirm legal action against those responsible for leak.

Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, has been leaked online even before its theatrical release, leaving the industry shocked. The film has not received CBFC clearance yet and has been on hold for the past three months. Several celebs from the South film industry have now reacted to the issue, urging audiences to respect the hard work that goes into filmmaking.

Chiranjeevi reacts

“Kill Piracy. Save Cinema,” wrote Chiranjeevi on his X account (formerly known as Twitter). He added, “The unfortunate leak of Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”

He also extended his support towards protecting and respecting cinema.

Other South Indian celebs react

In a series of reactions, Sivakarthikeyan was among the first to respond. He said, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”

Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar also posted, “Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hardwork. So much of blood and sweat goes into film making. Painful.”

Politician and actor Kushbu Sundar wrote, “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Actor Vishal also responded with a supportive tweet where he stated, “Dear Vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film jananayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Hav been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of whistling away to my favourite hero / actor / performer. Wish we could do the same even now even though if it’s destined to be confined to four walls in our home theatres if the movie is released on OTT and satellite. The only difference will be whistling in our homes to our favourite ACTOR.”

The makers have confirmed legal action against those behind the leak and have urged audiences to avoid downloading or sharing the film through illegal sources.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Touted as Vijay’s final film before entering politics, it was scheduled for a January 9 release but got delayed due to pending CBFC clearance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the film Jana Nayagan before its release?

The film Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its theatrical release, causing shock within the industry. It had not yet received CBFC clearance.

Which actors and industry figures have reacted to the Jana Nayagan leak?

Chiranjeevi, Sivakartikeyan, GV Prakash Kumar, Kushbu Sundar, and Vishal have all publicly reacted to the leak, expressing their disappointment and urging an end to piracy.

What are the main concerns raised by the industry regarding the leak?

Industry figures are concerned about the disrespect shown to the hard work, passion, and collective effort of hundreds of people involved in filmmaking. They emphasize the need to protect creative work and respect the industry.

What actions are being taken against the Jana Nayagan leak?

The makers have confirmed they will be taking legal action against those responsible for the leak. They are also urging audiences to avoid downloading or sharing the film illegally.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Vijay South Cinema South Indian Actors Jana Nayagan Leak
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