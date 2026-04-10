Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Reacts to Rs 1 Crore Fee, Says ‘It Was A Good Amount But…’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues box office success.

Vivek Sinha clarifies his modest role earnings.

Actor humorously denies high remuneration rumors.

Film expands reach, releasing in five languages.

Director Aditya Dhar has been breaking box office records ever since his film Dhurandhar released in December 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, is continuing the momentum and is now on track to script history as the highest-grossing Indian film. The movie has already emerged as the biggest Bollywood grosser so far. The film has also been receiving praise for its casting choices and performances. Despite having a relatively small role in the spy thriller, actor Vivek Sinha made a strong impression on audiences with his portrayal of Zahoor Mistry.

His casting also led to rumours claiming that he charged Rs 1 crore for the brief yet impactful role. The actor has now addressed these claims.

Vivek Sinha Breaks Silence On Fee Rumours

Vivek Sinha shared a video on Instagram responding to the ongoing speculation about his remuneration. At the start of the video, he thanked fans for their love and support before addressing the various figures circulating on social media.

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According to Sinha, several pages had reported different amounts for his fee, with some claiming he was paid Rs 60 lakh, others Rs 80 lakh, and a few even suggesting Rs 1 crore. Responding in a humorous tone, he said, “Honestly, I didn’t get that much money. Please don’t post such figures.”

He added that after these reports went viral, he started receiving messages from people asking him for financial help. “I would love to help people with money, but I myself don’t have that much,” he said.

Clarifying further, the actor explained, “Yes, I did receive money from Dhurandhar. It was a good amount, about what I expected. But it wasn’t that much. And whatever I earned has already been spent. I live in Mumbai, brother, and expenses here are high. So all the money I got from Dhurandhar is already gone.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

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Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam - expanding its reach across India. After completing its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on JioHotstar, while the first part of the franchise is currently available on Netflix.