The film is continuing the momentum of its predecessor and is on track to become the highest-grossing Indian film. It has already emerged as the biggest Bollywood grosser so far.
Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Reacts to Rs 1 Crore Fee, Says ‘It Was A Good Amount But…’
Dhurandhar 2 actor Vivek Sinha, who played Zahoor Mistry, shared an Instagram Reel revealing how much he was paid for the film.
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues box office success.
- Vivek Sinha clarifies his modest role earnings.
- Actor humorously denies high remuneration rumors.
- Film expands reach, releasing in five languages.
Director Aditya Dhar has been breaking box office records ever since his film Dhurandhar released in December 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, is continuing the momentum and is now on track to script history as the highest-grossing Indian film. The movie has already emerged as the biggest Bollywood grosser so far. The film has also been receiving praise for its casting choices and performances. Despite having a relatively small role in the spy thriller, actor Vivek Sinha made a strong impression on audiences with his portrayal of Zahoor Mistry.
His casting also led to rumours claiming that he charged Rs 1 crore for the brief yet impactful role. The actor has now addressed these claims.
Vivek Sinha Breaks Silence On Fee Rumours
Vivek Sinha shared a video on Instagram responding to the ongoing speculation about his remuneration. At the start of the video, he thanked fans for their love and support before addressing the various figures circulating on social media.
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According to Sinha, several pages had reported different amounts for his fee, with some claiming he was paid Rs 60 lakh, others Rs 80 lakh, and a few even suggesting Rs 1 crore. Responding in a humorous tone, he said, “Honestly, I didn’t get that much money. Please don’t post such figures.”
He added that after these reports went viral, he started receiving messages from people asking him for financial help. “I would love to help people with money, but I myself don’t have that much,” he said.
Clarifying further, the actor explained, “Yes, I did receive money from Dhurandhar. It was a good amount, about what I expected. But it wasn’t that much. And whatever I earned has already been spent. I live in Mumbai, brother, and expenses here are high. So all the money I got from Dhurandhar is already gone.”
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About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film continues to perform strongly at the box office.
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Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam - expanding its reach across India. After completing its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on JioHotstar, while the first part of the franchise is currently available on Netflix.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent box office success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'?
What did Vivek Sinha say about the rumors of his fee for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'?
Vivek Sinha humorously denied reports claiming he charged Rs 1 crore, Rs 60 lakh, or Rs 80 lakh. He stated he did not receive that much money and that any earnings have already been spent on living expenses in Mumbai.
How is 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' performing compared to the first film?
The sequel is performing strongly at the box office. Unlike the first installment released only in Hindi, the sequel has been released in five languages to expand its reach across India.
Where will 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' be available for streaming?
After its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on JioHotstar. The first part of the franchise is currently available on Netflix.