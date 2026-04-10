Jana Nayagan Makers Initiate Legal Action After Clip From Vijay’s Film Leaked Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked film clip causes online buzz, prompting swift removal.

Production house issues legal notice against sharing pirated content.

Film's release date remains uncertain, clearance pending.

Jana Nayagan could be actor Vijay's political swan song.

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan began trending online on Thursday after a clip from the film was leaked on social media. The video, believed to have been leaked from the editing table, shows someone pausing the leaked clip. It also shows the film’s title appearing in blue and white shades. The clip also features a scene involving a child and a policeman.

After fans alerted the production team, the makers, KVN Productions, swiftly worked to remove the clips from social media platforms. The production house has now initiated legal action against those responsible for the leak and warned the public against downloading or sharing the footage.

Legal Notice Issued By Makers

The leaked footage came at a time when there was no certainty surrounding the film’s release, reportedly due to pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). On Friday morning, reports also suggested that HD prints of the full film had appeared on piracy websites.

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All these things led to the issuance of a legal notice by the makers.

“I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this public notice under the instructions of my client,” the notice stated. “My client is the producer of the film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, directed by H Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced with an investment of several hundred crores and carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

The makers acknowledged that the scenes circulating online were indeed from the film. According to the notice, certain individuals had illegally accessed, downloaded and circulated portions of the movie, posing a serious risk of widespread digital leakage.

Don’t Share Pirated Content on X, Telegram, WhatsApp

KVN Productions warned that strict action would be taken against anyone sharing pirated content or unauthorised clips across platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, websites and torrent portals.

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“Downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating such leaked scenes of the film through any digital medium amounts to a serious criminal offence and copyright violation. Every person involved will be individually liable for criminal action,” the notice added.

The production house also confirmed that legal proceedings have already been initiated against the person who allegedly downloaded and circulated the leaked scenes.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely for now. The film was initially scheduled for release in October 2025 but was later shifted to January this year while still in production. However, it did not make it to theatres on January 9 after failing to secure CBFC clearance.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

The movie is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he transitions fully into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced.