Not Just Ramayana, Watch Out For These 7 Mythological Movies In 2026-27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI-generated Chiranjeevi Hanuman film targeting September 2026.

Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The film will be released in two parts, the first part on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. But this isn’t the only mythological film releasing between now and 2027. In fact, 2026 and 27 is set to see a wave of mythological movies at the box office.

Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 will hit theatres on Diwali this year. With a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana is being called one of the most expensive films ever. The teaser was recently released, and fans loved Ranbir Kapoor’s look. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in key roles.

Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty’s mythological drama Jai Hanuman is expected to release in 2027. Earlier, it was planned for September 2026. The first-look poster of the Kantara actor is already out. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film will release in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi.

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Nagabandham - The Secret Treasure

This South Indian mythological action-adventure drama is based on Vishnu temples, ancient secrets, and hidden treasures. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on July 2.

Shri Neem Karoli Baba Maharaj

Another film on the list is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. It is expected to release in theatres on April 23. Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will be seen in the lead role.

Hanuman Ansh

Interestingly, two films are being made on Neem Karoli Baba. One of them is Hanuman Ansh, which is said to be based on a book. The film is expected to release in June in Hindi, Braj, and Bundeli languages.

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Valmiki Ramayana

Directed by Bhavana Talwar, Valmiki Ramayana is also part of this lineup. Reports suggest it may release on October 2. The film is expected to focus more closely on the original text of the Ramayana.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman

Another much-awaited film is Chiranjeevi Hanuman, an AI-generated project based on the story of Lord Hanuman. It was earlier planned for release on Hanuman Jayanti, but is now expected to be released around September.