Iran Consulate’s Hormuz Warning To Trump Comes With A Shah Rukh Khan Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran Consulate in Mumbai responded to Trump's claims with a video.

Video showcased fast missile boats, nicknamed 'Red Bees'.

Bollywood dialogue suggested ongoing naval readiness and threat.

Exchange occurs amid rising regional tensions and maritime threats.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai appeared to respond to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump with an unusual mix of military messaging and Bollywood flair. This comes after Trump, in a Truth Social post, claimed that the United States had “completely obliterated” Iran’s naval capabilities. He added that as many as 158 Iranian ships had been sunk.

“Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely destroyed - 158 ships,” he wrote, before adding, “What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships’, because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

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He also issued a stark warning through his post. “If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!”

Iran Consulate’s Social Media Response

In response, the Iranian consulate shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing fast-moving speedboats firing missiles across open waters.

The clip was accompanied by a caption referencing the so-called “Red Bees of the Persian Gulf”, a nickname used for Iran’s fast-attack missile boats operating in the Persian Gulf.

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“‘Red bees of the Persian Gulf’ - the fast missile boats are warming up. Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran’s navy was ‘finished’… Now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick,” the post read.

These high-speed vessels are associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and are known for rapid, coordinated strike tactics designed to overwhelm larger enemy ships, similar to how a swarm of bees attacks.

The post also included a famous Bollywood line delivered by Shah Rukh Khan. The consulate wrote: “Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai. HORMUZ.”

The dialogue is from the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The line, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”, has since become one of the actor’s most iconic catchphrases.

“Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.



Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.



Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026

The exchange comes amid rising tensions in the region. Following the collapse of fragile ceasefire talks with Iran over the weekend, Trump reportedly ordered US forces to block Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.