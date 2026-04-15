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HomeEntertainmentIran Consulate’s Hormuz Warning To Trump Comes With A Shah Rukh Khan Twist

Iran Consulate’s Hormuz Warning To Trump Comes With A Shah Rukh Khan Twist

The fragile ceasefire talks with Iran over the weekend collapsed, and Trump ordered US forces to block Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran Consulate in Mumbai responded to Trump's claims with a video.
  • Video showcased fast missile boats, nicknamed 'Red Bees'.
  • Bollywood dialogue suggested ongoing naval readiness and threat.
  • Exchange occurs amid rising regional tensions and maritime threats.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai appeared to respond to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump with an unusual mix of military messaging and Bollywood flair. This comes after Trump, in a Truth Social post, claimed that the United States had “completely obliterated” Iran’s naval capabilities. He added that as many as 158 Iranian ships had been sunk.

“Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely destroyed - 158 ships,” he wrote, before adding, “What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships’, because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

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He also issued a stark warning through his post. “If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!”

Iran Consulate’s Social Media Response

In response, the Iranian consulate shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing fast-moving speedboats firing missiles across open waters.

The clip was accompanied by a caption referencing the so-called “Red Bees of the Persian Gulf”, a nickname used for Iran’s fast-attack missile boats operating in the Persian Gulf.

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“‘Red bees of the Persian Gulf’ - the fast missile boats are warming up. Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran’s navy was ‘finished’… Now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick,” the post read.

These high-speed vessels are associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and are known for rapid, coordinated strike tactics designed to overwhelm larger enemy ships, similar to how a swarm of bees attacks.

The post also included a famous Bollywood line delivered by Shah Rukh Khan. The consulate wrote: “Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai. HORMUZ.”

The dialogue is from the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The line, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”, has since become one of the actor’s most iconic catchphrases.

The exchange comes amid rising tensions in the region. Following the collapse of fragile ceasefire talks with Iran over the weekend, Trump reportedly ordered US forces to block Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump claim about Iran's navy?

Donald Trump claimed that the United States had

How did the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai respond to Trump's claims?

The Iranian consulate shared a video of fast-moving speedboats firing missiles and referenced the

What are the

The

What Bollywood line was used in the response?

The consulate used the line

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran SHAH RUKH KHAN TRUMP
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