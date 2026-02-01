Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentIFTDA Condemns Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention

IFTDA expresses shock over the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to intervene as police launch a probe.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, February 1: The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident that took place outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence.

In a statement, the IFTDA, while expressed deep safety concerns, also sought personal intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmaker of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look in to the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry. We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family," the statement read.

The organisation went on to show complete support and solidarity for the filmmaker and his family.

In the early hours of Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the firing case and have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a Pune City Police official said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab suspects involved in the firing incident.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is famed for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to concern from the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA)?

The IFTDA condemned a firing incident that occurred outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty.

What action did the IFTDA request from the Maharashtra Chief Minister?

The IFTDA sought personal intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the matter and ensure the safety of the film fraternity.

Were there any injuries reported in the firing incident?

No, there were no injuries reported in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence.

What progress has been made in the investigation of the firing incident?

Five suspects have been detained in Pune and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Rohit Shetty ENtertainment News IFTDA Mumbai Firing Incident
