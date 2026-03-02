Priyanka Chopra Reacts After Mahesh Babu Gives The Bluff A ‘Ticking All Boxes’ Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor and producer Mahesh Babu took to his social media account to praise his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra for her recent work in Hollywood. He praised her action-packed performance in The Bluff, which he said “ticks all the boxes”.

Mahesh Babu Reviews The Bluff

Mahesh Babu said Priyanka is in her “top form” in the film and delivers a power-packed act.

“The Bluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action and emotions!!! Priyanka Chopra is in top form. Swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work,” Mahesh Babu wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He also dropped three heart emoticons.

Priyanka thanked him for his review and playfully wrote, “Thank you, my friend. See you soon in Antarctica.”

Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴‍☠️

See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/HpBfRPbMEg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2026

The Bluff

The Bluff is a swashbuckling action thriller directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film features Priyanka Chopra alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Backed by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film

Priyanka is set to make her Bollywood comeback after nearly six to seven years as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka revealed that she has already been filming Varanasi for 14 months and expects the shoot to continue for another six months. She also shared that the film is being shot in the IMAX format, adding to its scale and visual grandeur. The actor said she is “very excited” about Varanasi.

The film, which is currently on the floors, is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivals, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami, potentially giving the film an extended holiday run at the box office.





