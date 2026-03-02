Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Reacts After Mahesh Babu Gives The Bluff A 'Ticking All Boxes' Review

Priyanka Chopra Reacts After Mahesh Babu Gives The Bluff A ‘Ticking All Boxes’ Review

Mahesh Babu praised Priyanka Chopra’s performance in The Bluff, saying she is in top form and that the film “ticks all the boxes”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor and producer Mahesh Babu took to his social media account to praise his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra for her recent work in Hollywood. He praised her action-packed performance in The Bluff, which he said “ticks all the boxes”. 

Mahesh Babu Reviews The Bluff

Mahesh Babu said Priyanka is in her “top form” in the film and delivers a power-packed act. 

ALSO READ| On Jimmy Fallon Show, Priyanka Chopra Reveals She’s Been Filming Rajamouli’s Varanasi For 14 Months

“The Bluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action and emotions!!! Priyanka Chopra is in top form. Swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work,” Mahesh Babu wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He also dropped three heart emoticons. 

Priyanka thanked him for his review and playfully wrote, “Thank you, my friend. See you soon in Antarctica.”

The Bluff

The Bluff is a swashbuckling action thriller directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film features Priyanka Chopra alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Backed by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film

Priyanka is set to make her Bollywood comeback after nearly six to seven years as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. 

ALSO READ| ‘I’m Safe, Things Are Under Control’: Sonal Chauhan Shares Update From Dubai After US, Israel Attack Iran

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka revealed that she has already been filming Varanasi for 14 months and expects the shoot to continue for another six months. She also shared that the film is being shot in the IMAX format, adding to its scale and visual grandeur. The actor said she is “very excited” about Varanasi.

The film, which is currently on the floors, is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivals, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami, potentially giving the film an extended holiday run at the box office.



Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mahesh Babu say about Priyanka Chopra's performance in The Bluff?

Mahesh Babu praised Priyanka Chopra's action-packed performance in The Bluff, calling it swashbuckling and stating she is in top form.

What is The Bluff?

The Bluff is a swashbuckling action thriller directed by Frank E. Flowers, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

When is Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi scheduled for release?

The film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

What unique format is Varanasi being filmed in?

Priyanka Chopra revealed that Varanasi is being shot in the IMAX format to enhance its scale and visual grandeur.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra VARANASI The Bluff
