HomeEntertainment‘If I Made Any Mistake, Please Forgive Me’: Esha Deol, Sunny Deol Share Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Ikkis

Esha Deol and Sunny Deol shared a BTS video of Dharmendra from his final film Ikkis, capturing the veteran actor’s emotional message on the last day of shooting ahead of the film’s 2026 release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol has taken to her social media account to share a BTS video of the upcoming movie Ikkis, featuring her late superstar father, Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, who will be seen posthumously in the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, in the BTS video was seen asking for forgiveness in case he had hurt anybody, even unintentionally.

"I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all; if I made any mistake, please forgive me,” said Dharmendra.

He is also seen urging audiences from both India and Pakistan to watch Ikkis. In the video, Dharmendra was also seen expressing happiness at being a part of Ikkis. He said, “I'm extremely happy to be in the Maddock films. The team, the captain, Shriram ji. It was done in a very nice way.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol, who shared the heartwarming video, wrote on her social media, “He is the best. Love you, Papa.”

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra, an elder of Sunny Deol, had also taken to his social media account to share the same video.

He captioned it as, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Talking about Ikkis, the last movie of Dharmendra's career, ‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees. He was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda and also marks the debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia. Ikkis is all set to release on January 1, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Dharmendra Esha Deol Sunny Deol
