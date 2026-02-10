Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentNH7 Weekender 2026 Lineup Announced: Talwiinder, Prateek Kuhad, More

NH7 Weekender 2026 Lineup Announced: Talwiinder, Prateek Kuhad, More

ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender returns to Pune from March 13–15, 2026. Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar x Kr$na, KING, Indian Ocean and more headline the lineup.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
India’s happiest music festival is heading back to where it all began. NODWIN Gaming has officially announced the return of ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender to Pune in 2026, marking a nostalgic homecoming for one of the country’s most loved live music festivals. Scheduled from March 13 to March 15, 2026, the festival will once again take over Mahalakshmi Lawns, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists, genres, and shared experiences.

NH7 Weekender 2026: Dates, Venue And Pune Homecoming

The 2026 edition of ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender will run across three days in Pune, a city that has long been at the heart of the festival’s journey. Over the years, NH7 Weekender has earned its reputation as a cultural landmark, known for championing discovery, community spirit, and genre-defying programming.

With ICONiQ White joining as the Title Sponsor, the upcoming edition promises to blend the festival’s familiar energy with a renewed focus on presence, nostalgia, and connection.

Artist Lineup: From Indie Favourites To Hip-Hop Powerhouses

The music lineup for NH7 Weekender 2026 spans multiple genres and generations. Artists announced so far include Talwiinder, Prateek Kuhad, Aditya Gadhvi, Raftaar x Kr$na, Faheem Abdullah, Aditya Rikhari, KING, Indian Ocean, Nucleya & Friends, along with several more names to follow.

While the comedy lineup is yet to be revealed, organisers have confirmed that the festival will continue its tradition of pairing live music with stand-up performances. An exclusive Mastercard presale is currently live, with general ticket sales opening on February 13, 2026.

A Festival Built On Nostalgia, Presence And Community

Speaking about the return to Pune, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said:

“For a lot of people, NH7 Weekender is tied to some very personal memories such as first festivals, discovering artists, long days that turned into nights, and friendships that have lasted well beyond the weekend. Pune has always been at the heart of that experience.

This year’s theme is rooted in nostalgia, presence, and connection. It’s an invitation to slow down, step away from screens, and relive what made live experiences special in the first place. Along with the music, the addition of comedy brings back that feeling of shared laughter and being fully in the moment. Bringing NH7 back to Pune in 2026 feels like coming full circle, to a city that helped shape those memories and the community around them.”

Tickets, Campaigns And What’s Next

In the lead-up to the festival, the Road to Weekender campaign will roll out across Mumbai and Pune, featuring community-led activities, interactive engagements, and chances to win festival passes.

Tickets for ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender 2026 are available on the District by Zomato app, the festival’s official ticketing partner. The festival is a NODWIN IP, curated by Big Bad Wolf, with Exceed Entertainment as revenue partner and EVA Live as event partner.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the NH7 Weekender be held in 2026?

The ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender will return to Pune from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at Mahalakshmi Lawns.

What kind of music can I expect at NH7 Weekender 2026?

The festival will feature a diverse lineup including hip-hop, indie favorites, electronic music, and more, with over 40 artists performing across four stages.

Will there be comedy acts at the festival?

Yes, the festival will continue its tradition of pairing live music with stand-up performances, although the comedy lineup is yet to be revealed.

How can I buy tickets for NH7 Weekender 2026?

An exclusive Mastercard presale is currently live, and general ticket sales will open on February 13, 2026, via the District by Zomato app.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Prateek Kuhad KING NH7 Weekender 2026 ICONiQ White Pune Music Festival Raftaar X Kr$na
