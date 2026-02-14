'I Am Quarter-Indian': Bridgerton Favourite Luke Thompson Says In Recent Interview

The dearest gentle readers of the “ton” have a new reason to celebrate. Luke Thompson, best known as Benedict Bridgerton in the series Bridgerton, has revealed he is quarter Indian.

Speaking in a promotional interview with Zoom before the show’s fourth season, the British actor spoke about his background and his desire to connect with audiences in India.

“Well, I am quarter Indian,” he says. “Yeah, yeah, my grandmother is Indian, well, Indian English. So it would be lovely to come and meet my Indian fans one day.”

The remark quickly sparked excitement among fans online.

From Southampton To Global Stardom

Born in Southampton in 1988, Thompson moved to France at the age of two and grew up speaking both French and English. He later returned to the United Kingdom to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He went on to build a career across stage and screen, appearing in BBC dramas and films including Dunkirk. On stage, he earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for his performance in A Little Life.

His portrayal of the artistic and free-spirited second Bridgerton brother brought him international recognition through the Netflix period drama.

Fans React To Heritage Revelation

During a conversation with Sakshma Srivastav, Thompson reiterated the same remark about his grandmother’s Indian roots — a moment that quickly circulated online and amplified his popularity among viewers.

Though there is no confirmed India visit yet, his comments have prompted conversations among fans eager to see him interact with audiences in the country.

Other South Asian Links In The Series

The show also features Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma and was born Simone Ashwini Pillai to Indian Tamil parents, and Banita Sandhu, who appears as Miss Malhotra in Season 3 and previously debuted in the Hindi film October alongside Varun Dhawan.