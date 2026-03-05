Michael Jackson Faces Fresh Legal Storm As Cascio Siblings File Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A new legal battle involving the estate of Michael Jackson has brought renewed attention to long-standing allegations surrounding the late pop icon. Four members of the Cascio family, who were once known for defending Jackson publicly, have now filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse and child sex trafficking during their childhood.

The plaintiffs, Frank, Dominic, Aldo Cascio and their sister Marie-Nicole, claim the alleged abuse occurred across several years beginning when they were children. Their legal complaint, filed in Los Angeles on 27 February, seeks to challenge a previous settlement they say was intended to prevent them from speaking publicly about their experiences. A court ruling regarding that earlier agreement is expected on 5 March.

Who Are The Cascio Siblings?

The Cascio family had a long association with Michael Jackson. Their father reportedly met the singer while working at a luxury hotel that Jackson frequently visited. Over time, the family became closely connected to the pop star, with the siblings often describing themselves publicly as his “second family.”

In fact, during Jackson’s highly publicised 2003 child molestation trial, the Cascios defended the singer and stood by him as supporters. Frank Cascio later reinforced that stance in his 2011 memoir My Friend Michael, where he wrote:

“My greatest is hope is that, as you read this book, you can put aside all the scandals, all the rumors, all the cruel jokes that surrounded him later in his life, and come to know him through my eyes.”

However, the family now claims their understanding of past events changed years later.

What The New Lawsuit Alleges

According to the legal filing, the siblings allege that Michael Jackson abused them over an extended period that lasted until shortly before his death in 2009.

The complaint states that the singer allegedly exposed them to pornography and used alcohol, hard drugs and prescription medication to manipulate them. It also claims that some of Jackson’s employees were aware of the situation and helped provide substances used during the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit further alleges that the singer warned the children that revealing what had happened could destroy their lives and damage their family. It also claims he isolated them from each other and arranged trips within the United States and internationally through his organisation, which the plaintiffs say gave him greater access to them.

Dispute Over Confidential Agreement

The Cascio siblings also argue that representatives linked to the Michael Jackson estate later persuaded them to sign a document they believed was related to their “life rights.” They say the agreement actually contained clauses that prevented them from publicly discussing their allegations or pursuing legal action.

The siblings are now asking the court to invalidate that agreement and allow their claims to proceed openly. Their lawsuit seeks damages for child sex trafficking, negligence, emotional distress, breach of contract and fraud.

The complaint describes the singer as “a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight.”

It also states: “Jackson's years of brainwashing prevented Plaintiffs from seeking help when he was alive and for years afterward, or even comprehending the despicable behavior they endured.”

Lawyer Speaks Out

Speaking about the legal action, the siblings’ attorney Howard King said the family decided to pursue justice despite pressure and criticism.

“Ignoring threats from the Michael Jackson Estate of financial ruin and faced with the Estate's false public accusations of extortion and lying, the Cascios have elected to remain silent no longer.”

He continued, “Not only do they seek fair compensation for more than a decade of abuse of an entire family, they hope their filing will embolden other victims and enablers to come forth and shake off the shackles of their silence.”

Estate Strongly Denies Allegations

Lawyers representing the Michael Jackson estate have firmly rejected the accusations. Attorney Marty Singer dismissed the lawsuit, describing it as “a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank.”

He also argued that the siblings had defended Jackson for more than two decades and were now attempting to pursue a “multi-million-dollar payday.”

Allegations Resurface After Documentary

The lawsuit comes years after the release of the controversial 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, which reignited global debate about allegations against the late singer.

According to the siblings, the documentary played a role in helping them reconsider their past experiences. The legal complaint claims the film helped them recognise that what they allegedly endured was harmful and abusive.

Meanwhile, another high-profile lawsuit connected to similar allegations, filed by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, is scheduled to go to trial later this year.