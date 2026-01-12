Hema Malini Reveals Why She Hasn’t Watched Dharmendra’s Final Film Ikkis Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Indian film industry and fans across the nation were left reeling after the passing of Dharmendra on November 24, 2025. The legendary “He-Man of Bollywood” was remembered with an outpouring of love and tributes. Yet, even amid the grief, rumours of tension within the Deol family began circulating online.

The speculation arose after Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, organised a prayer meet in his memory, which Hema Malini did not attend, choosing instead to conduct a Gita Paath at her home on the same day. A fortnight later, Hema, accompanied by her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, held a separate prayer meet in Delhi. Social media users quickly drew conclusions, fuelling unfounded stories of discord. Hema Malini has now stepped forward to set the record straight.

Hema Malini on bond with Sunny and Bobby Deol

In a candid conversation with The Indian Express, Hema addressed her relationship with Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. She dismissed any claims of rifts, stating, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer (such speculation).”

Hema also addressed rumours about a potential museum dedicated to Dharmendra, clarifying that the project is being led by Sunny Deol. “That’s what Sunny is planning. So he will do it. We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does, he tells me,” she said.

Hema Malini on not watching Ikkis

When asked about watching Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, Hema revealed she hasn’t yet been able to do so, citing the emotional weight. “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing,” she shared.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, beloved actor and Bollywood icon, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89. Earlier in the month, he had been hospitalised multiple times at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His death marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, but his legacy and memories continue to live on in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.