Govt Blocks 5 OTT Platforms For Streaming Obscene Content - Full List

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming “obscene content”. The action followed multiple complaints received against the apps. The move has been taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which empowers the government to restrict public access to online content under specified grounds.

Govt Blocks 5 OTT Platforms

Invoking provisions of the IT Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Centre blocked the five platforms after completing due process. It has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu, following due procedure.

Internet service providers have been directed to disable access to these platforms for allegedly violating legal and ethical standards prescribed under Indian digital media regulations. The rules aim to uphold public decency, protect national interest, and ensure accountability across digital content platforms.

Ullu And ALTT Banned Earlier

This is not the first instance of such action. In July 2025, authorities blocked 25 OTT platforms accused of hosting obscene, vulgar, and pornographic content. The crackdown followed an earlier warning issued in September 2024 and an advisory released in February 2025. The decision was reportedly taken after consultations with multiple government departments and civil society groups.

Among the platforms that faced action previously were Ullu, ALTT, and Big Shots App.

The government claims that five of the OTT platforms blocked in March 2024 resumed operations under new domains. In the case of Ullu, over 100 web series were reportedly taken down, but were later re-uploaded in unedited formats after temporary modifications.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also flagged Ullu and ALTT in July and August 2024 over the kind of content shown on these platforms. The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), headed by a former SC judge, found content on ALTT to be “totally distasteful and bizarre”.

“There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context,” officials had told news agency ANI. They further alleged that certain shows depicted inappropriate sexual situations, including themes involving family relationships.