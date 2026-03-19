Panchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?

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Panchayat Season 5: Amazon Prime Video announced its 2026 slate today, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on Panchayat Season 5. While the makers had previously confirmed the new season, fresh details about the release year, cast, and plot were finally shared.

Panchayat Season 5 Plot

In an Instagram announcement, Prime Video teased the storyline: “Panchayat Season 5: Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up his loose ends in Phulera.”

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Panchayat Season 5 Release Date

During the event, the makers confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 will release this year. However, an exact date has not been revealed yet. Fans were assured that the series is “coming soon”.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

The streaming platform also confirmed the key cast for Season 5.

1- Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi

2- Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

3- Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

4- Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey

5- Chandan Roy as Vikas

6- Sanvikaa as Rinki

7- Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan

8- Ashok Pathak as Binod

9- Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi

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Panchayat Season 5 is produced by Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, with Chandan Kumar credited as the writer of the popular web series.

Prime Video first announced Season 5 in January 2026 with a new poster and the caption: “Hi 5 👋 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye! [Hi 5 👋 Get ready to return to Phulera]”

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Panchayat Previous Seasons

Panchayat first premiered on April 3, 2020, followed by Season 2 on May 18, 2022. Season 3 debuted on TV on May 28, 2024, and Season 4 on June 24, 2025.