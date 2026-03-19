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HomeEntertainmentPanchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?

Panchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?

Panchayat Season 5: Amazon Prime Video announced major details about Panchayat Season 5, produced by TVF and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, today.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Panchayat Season 5: Amazon Prime Video announced its 2026 slate today, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on Panchayat Season 5. While the makers had previously confirmed the new season, fresh details about the release year, cast, and plot were finally shared.

Panchayat Season 5 Plot

In an Instagram announcement, Prime Video teased the storyline: “Panchayat Season 5: Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up his loose ends in Phulera.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

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Panchayat Season 5 Release Date

During the event, the makers confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 will release this year. However, an exact date has not been revealed yet. Fans were assured that the series is “coming soon”.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

The streaming platform also confirmed the key cast for Season 5. 

1- Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi

2- Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

3- Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

4- Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey

5- Chandan Roy as Vikas

6- Sanvikaa as Rinki

7- Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan

8- Ashok Pathak as Binod

9- Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi

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Panchayat Season 5 is produced by Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, with Chandan Kumar credited as the writer of the popular web series.

Prime Video first announced Season 5 in January 2026 with a new poster and the caption: “Hi 5 👋 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye! [Hi 5 👋 Get ready to return to Phulera]”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat Previous Seasons 

Panchayat first premiered on April 3, 2020, followed by Season 2 on May 18, 2022. Season 3 debuted on TV on May 28, 2024, and Season 4 on June 24, 2025.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Panchayat Season 5 be released?

Panchayat Season 5 is confirmed to be released this year. While an exact date hasn't been revealed, the makers have assured fans that it is 'coming soon'.

What is the plot of Panchayat Season 5?

Abhishek faces a hostile work environment under vengeful new leadership. He plans to pursue his MBA dreams but must first resolve unfinished business in Phulera.

Who are the confirmed cast members for Panchayat Season 5?

The key cast includes Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, and Chandan Roy as Vikas.

Who are the producers and directors of Panchayat Season 5?

Panchayat Season 5 is produced by Arunabh Kumar's The Viral Fever (TVF). The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, with Chandan Kumar credited as the writer.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Panchayat Breaking News ABP Live Panchayat Season 5
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