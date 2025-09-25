Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentGhaati OTT Release: Anushka Shetty & Vikram Prabhu’s Action Thriller Premieres Soon

Ghaati OTT Release: Anushka Shetty & Vikram Prabhu’s Action Thriller Premieres Soon

Anushka Shetty’s action-drama ‘Ghaati’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from Sept 26 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-packed drama Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 26. 

Ghaati OTT Premiere Confirmed

The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing audiences across India to access the gripping story from the comfort of their homes.

Set in the rugged Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, Ghaati explores the struggles of the ‘ghaatis’, a marginalized community trapped in a smuggling network orchestrated by the Naidu brothers. Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi, while Vikram Prabhu essays Desi Raju—both striving to liberate their people from exploitation. Their fight pits them against the ruthless Kundhul Naidu (Chaitanya Rao Madadi) and Kaastala Naidu (Ravindra Vijay), delivering a narrative rich in resilience, retribution, and tribal defiance.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Quashes Lokah OTT Rumours, Confirms Film’s Theatrical Run Continues

Mixed Reviews and Box Office Performance

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, the film released theatrically on September 5 to mixed reviews. Critics praised Anushka’s performance but noted a weak storyline. Despite the star power, the film underperformed at the box office.

Anushka Shetty Takes Social Media Break

Following the film’s release, Anushka announced a temporary break from social media. She wrote, "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty."

The actress will next be seen in Rojin Thomas’s horror-fantasy thriller Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, marking her Malayalam debut.

ALSO READ: Hridayapoorvam Gears Up For OTT Debut: Mohanlal’s Heartfelt Drama To Stream In Five Languages

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaati
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
World
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget