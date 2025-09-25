Ghaati OTT Release: Anushka Shetty & Vikram Prabhu’s Action Thriller Premieres Soon

Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-packed drama Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 26.

Ghaati OTT Premiere Confirmed

The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing audiences across India to access the gripping story from the comfort of their homes.

Set in the rugged Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, Ghaati explores the struggles of the ‘ghaatis’, a marginalized community trapped in a smuggling network orchestrated by the Naidu brothers. Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi, while Vikram Prabhu essays Desi Raju—both striving to liberate their people from exploitation. Their fight pits them against the ruthless Kundhul Naidu (Chaitanya Rao Madadi) and Kaastala Naidu (Ravindra Vijay), delivering a narrative rich in resilience, retribution, and tribal defiance.

Mixed Reviews and Box Office Performance

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, the film released theatrically on September 5 to mixed reviews. Critics praised Anushka’s performance but noted a weak storyline. Despite the star power, the film underperformed at the box office.

Anushka Shetty Takes Social Media Break

Following the film’s release, Anushka announced a temporary break from social media. She wrote, "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty."

The actress will next be seen in Rojin Thomas’s horror-fantasy thriller Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, marking her Malayalam debut.

