Hridayapoorvam Gears Up For OTT Debut: Mohanlal’s Heartfelt Drama To Stream In Five Languages

After winning hearts in theatres, Mohanlal’s emotional family drama 'Hridayapoorvam' is all set for its digital release. The film, which touched audiences with its tender storytelling and powerful performances, will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar from September 26. The much-anticipated OTT premiere will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring wider reach across regions.

Mohanlal Shares Gratitude for Global Response

The film has received an overwhelming response since its theatrical run, with viewers and critics alike applauding its emotional depth and heartfelt narrative. Taking to Instagram, Mohanlal shared a heartfelt note along with a new poster:

“From our heart to yours. Thank you for the love, joy, and wonderful reviews coming in from across the world for #Hridayapoorvam.”

Fans poured in their appreciation with heart emojis and praise-filled comments. One fan commented:

“Super movie feel good family entertainer congrats Lalettan, Sathyan sir & team.”

Another added: “@mohanlal sir Getting to be on screen with you was a dream come true... Your effortless brilliance is truly inspiring #Hridayapoorvam.”

Malavika Opens Up About Her Role Opposite Mohanlal

During a recent AMA session with fans, actress Malavika shared why she chose 'Hridayapoorvam' and what made the project special. She replied warmly:

“Aww, thank you! Firstly, have always wanted to share the screen with the GOAT Mr Mohanlal sir. Secondly, I’ve grown up being a fan of Sathyan Anthikad Sir’s films and especially how he writes such beautiful roles for his female characters.”

Her on-screen pairing with Mohanlal has already drawn significant buzz from fans of Malayalam cinema.

Story, Cast & Trailer Highlights

'Hridayapoorvam' revolves around Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man who has recently undergone a heart transplant. Invited to attend the engagement ceremony of his heart donor’s daughter in Pune, an unexpected turn of events prolongs his visit—leading to a deeper connection with the donor’s family.

The official trailer offers a glimpse into Sandeep’s emotional journey, showcasing Mohanlal in a mellow, introspective role that has already struck a chord with viewers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan.

The story is by Akhil Sathyan, with screenplay and dialogues penned by Sonu TP.

Anu Moothedath handles cinematography, while Justin Prabhakaran, known for his Tamil music, composed the soundtrack.

Hridayapoorvam premieres digitally on September 26, exclusively on Jio Hotstar.