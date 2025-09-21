Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDulquer Salmaan Quashes Lokah OTT Rumours, Confirms Film’s Theatrical Run Continues

Dulquer Salmaan Quashes Lokah OTT Rumours, Confirms Film's Theatrical Run Continues

Dulquer Salmaan refuted rumors of an imminent OTT release for his production, "Lokah," a blockbuster superhero film. He urged fans to disregard fake news and await official announcements.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 05:09 PM (IST)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose production house Wayfarer Films backed the blockbuster superhero film Lokah, has put an end to all speculation regarding the film’s OTT release. The actor-producer clarified that the film will not be arriving on any streaming platform anytime soon and urged fans to wait for official updates.

Dulquer Salmaan Dismisses OTT Release Rumours of Lokah

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) timeline on Sunday, Dulquer wrote, “Lokah isn’t coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry.”

 

Lokah Continues Its Dream Run in Theatres

The film, hailed as Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero movie, has taken the box office by storm. With collections crossing a staggering Rs 275 crores, Lokah continues to enjoy a dream run in theatres, winning hearts across regions and languages.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Pens Emotional Gratitude Note

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed her heartfelt thanks to fans and the team after the film’s collections crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Taking to Instagram, she wrote,

“Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you.”

Praise for Director Dominic Arun and the Team

Kalyani also showered praise on the film’s director, Dominic Arun, writing, “And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew… this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with.”

The Team Behind Lokah

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film features cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy. Action sequences have been choreographed by international stunt expert Yannick Ben. Additional screenplay and dramaturgy were handled by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction was done by Jithu Sebastian.

 

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Dulquer Salmaan Kalyani Priyadarshan Lokah Chapter 1
