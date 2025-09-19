From Anamika To Soklong: Zubeen Garg’s Most Iconic Assamese Songs

Zubeen Garg death: The tragic and untimely death of Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his fans and the entire music community. The iconic Assamese singer, at just 52, passed away after a scuba diving accident. While his national fame came from his Bollywood hits, his true legacy lies in the Assamese music he created and nurtured.

Zubeen's journey began in the early 1990s, where he quickly rose to stardom with his debut album, Anamika. His music was a fresh blend of traditional Assamese folk with modern rock and pop, a sound that redefined the regional music scene. This unique style, combined with his soulful voice, made him a superstar in Northeast India long before he became a household name nationwide with his blockbuster song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film Gangster.

Also read: Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody

Top Assamese songs of Zubeen Garg

While his Bollywood hits brought him national fame, his Assamese songs were the foundation of his legendary status. Zubeen was the voice of a generation, a cultural icon who shaped the modern musical landscape of Assam. He fused traditional folk with contemporary rock and pop, creating a sound that was both new and deeply rooted in Assamese identity. He often used his music to address social and political issues, becoming a voice for the people. His influence extended beyond singing; he was also a filmmaker and actor who passionately promoted Assamese art and culture. Here is a list of some of his most cherished Assamese tracks:

Anamika

One of Zubeen’s earliest hits, Anamika became an anthem for Assamese youth in the 90s, marking his arrival as a new-age voice in the industry.

Also read: Zubeen Garg’s $8M Net Worth: Music, Movies & More

Mon Jai

Among Zubeen Garg’s wide repertoire, Mon Joi holds a special place in the hearts of Assamese music lovers. The song beautifully blends tender emotions with Zubeen’s soulful voice.

Dure Dure

A melodious number that captures the essence of longing, Dure Dure is one of those songs that never fades from memory.

Biyopi Porile

Biyopi Porile is one of Zubeen Garg’s soulful Assamese tracks that captures the pain of separation and longing.

Soklong

A fan-favourite that highlights his folk-inspired melodies, Soklong showcases his deep connection with Assam’s cultural roots.

Maya Mathu Maya

This romantic ballad remains one of his most celebrated numbers.

Pakhi Meli Dile

A soulful composition that blends simplicity with powerful vocals, Pakhi continues to be cherished by fans across generations.

Jantra

Jantra is one of Zubeen Garg’s energetic and popular Assamese songs, known for its catchy rhythm and playful lyrics.

Also read: 'Rest Well, Zubeen!': CM Himanta Condoles Loss Of 'Assam's Favourite Son'