Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg’s $8M Net Worth: Music, Movies & More

Zubeen Garg’s $8M Net Worth: Music, Movies & More

Explore Zubeen Garg’s life, net worth, and contributions to Indian music. From “Ya Ali” to Assamese films, philanthropy, and luxury cars—see how he built an $8 million legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 04:07 PM (IST)

Zubeen Garg, one of the most beloved cultural figures from Assam, left behind not just a musical legacy but a life defined by extraordinary talent and generosity. With an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2025, Garg stood as the highest-paid singer in Assam, earning from an extensive career that spanned singing, composing, acting, and producing films.

His impressive financial standing came as no surprise to those familiar with his journey—his voice, versatility, and charisma helped him build a pan-Indian presence, singing in more than 40 languages and dialects.

A Musical Force Across Languages and Borders

Zubeen Garg’s rise in the Indian music scene began early. His debut album Anamika was released when he was just 19 and became a regional sensation. He later broke into Bollywood with the superhit Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, a song that catapulted him to national stardom.

He recorded over 32,000 songs during his lifetime, making him one of India’s most prolific playback singers. Garg’s multilingual repertoire included Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and more, making him a truly pan-Indian artist.

In addition to singing, Garg was also known for composing, directing, and even acting in Assamese cinema. His notable film appearances include Kanchanjangha, Mission China, and Mon Jai.

Luxury Lifestyle, Controversies, and Giving Back

While his music brought him fame, Zubeen’s wealth enabled him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. He owned several high-end vehicles, including a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover Velar, along with an Isuzu SUV and a collection of luxury motorcycles.

Yet, wealth never distanced him from social responsibility. Zubeen ran the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, a non-profit supporting healthcare and education for the underprivileged. His philanthropic work earned him admiration far beyond his artistic accomplishments.

However, his outspoken nature often led to controversies. In 2019, a comment stating “Brahmins should be killed” triggered public outrage and legal troubles. More recently, in 2024, he drew ire for saying that “Krishna was just a man,” a statement that led to his expulsion from a major Assamese religious organization.

The Artist Beyond the Stage

Born in Meghalaya in 1972, Zubeen Garg was exposed to the arts from an early age. His father, a poet and lyricist, and his mother, a singer and dancer, passed down a rich legacy of creativity. By age 13, he was already composing music, and by 1992, he had won gold at a Youth Festival for a Western solo performance that changed his life.

His passion for music continued through formal training, including tabla under Guru Robin Banerjee and traditional Assamese music from Guru Romoni Rai.

Whether through chart-topping songs, powerful live performances, or cinematic ventures, Zubeen’s productivity and versatility were unmatched.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Net Worth Zubeen Garg Biography Assamese Singer Income Zubeen Garg Music Career Ya Ali Singer Zubeen Garg Controversies
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore
Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody
Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget