Zubeen Garg’s $8M Net Worth: Music, Movies & More

Zubeen Garg, one of the most beloved cultural figures from Assam, left behind not just a musical legacy but a life defined by extraordinary talent and generosity. With an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2025, Garg stood as the highest-paid singer in Assam, earning from an extensive career that spanned singing, composing, acting, and producing films.

His impressive financial standing came as no surprise to those familiar with his journey—his voice, versatility, and charisma helped him build a pan-Indian presence, singing in more than 40 languages and dialects.

A Musical Force Across Languages and Borders

Zubeen Garg’s rise in the Indian music scene began early. His debut album Anamika was released when he was just 19 and became a regional sensation. He later broke into Bollywood with the superhit Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, a song that catapulted him to national stardom.

He recorded over 32,000 songs during his lifetime, making him one of India’s most prolific playback singers. Garg’s multilingual repertoire included Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and more, making him a truly pan-Indian artist.

In addition to singing, Garg was also known for composing, directing, and even acting in Assamese cinema. His notable film appearances include Kanchanjangha, Mission China, and Mon Jai.

Luxury Lifestyle, Controversies, and Giving Back

While his music brought him fame, Zubeen’s wealth enabled him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. He owned several high-end vehicles, including a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rover Velar, along with an Isuzu SUV and a collection of luxury motorcycles.

Yet, wealth never distanced him from social responsibility. Zubeen ran the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, a non-profit supporting healthcare and education for the underprivileged. His philanthropic work earned him admiration far beyond his artistic accomplishments.

However, his outspoken nature often led to controversies. In 2019, a comment stating “Brahmins should be killed” triggered public outrage and legal troubles. More recently, in 2024, he drew ire for saying that “Krishna was just a man,” a statement that led to his expulsion from a major Assamese religious organization.

The Artist Beyond the Stage

Born in Meghalaya in 1972, Zubeen Garg was exposed to the arts from an early age. His father, a poet and lyricist, and his mother, a singer and dancer, passed down a rich legacy of creativity. By age 13, he was already composing music, and by 1992, he had won gold at a Youth Festival for a Western solo performance that changed his life.

His passion for music continued through formal training, including tabla under Guru Robin Banerjee and traditional Assamese music from Guru Romoni Rai.

Whether through chart-topping songs, powerful live performances, or cinematic ventures, Zubeen’s productivity and versatility were unmatched.