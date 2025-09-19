Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody

Zubeen Garg Dies: Assamese music lost one of its brightest stars with the passing of Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore at the age of 52. The celebrated singer suffered critical injuries during a scuba diving accident. Despite being rescued from the waters by Singapore police and rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save him. He had travelled to the city-state to perform at the North East Festival, but his sudden demise has left fans and the music fraternity in shock.

From Anamika To Ya Ali

Born as Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, Garg’s journey began in Assam with his debut album Anamika in 1992. The album marked the arrival of a fresh voice that soon became synonymous with Assamese music. In 1995, he moved to Mumbai to chase bigger opportunities, recording Hindi albums and lending his voice to films such as Chandni Raat, Fiza, and Kaante.

His defining moment arrived in 2006 with Ya Ali from Gangster, a song that went on to become one of the decade’s most memorable Bollywood tracks. The number won him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards that year. Over the decades, Garg recorded more than 32,000 songs in nearly 40 Indian languages, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy.

A Life Rooted In Music & Family

Garg’s artistry was inherited. His father, Mohini Borthakur, wrote poetry and lyrics under the pen name Kapil Thakur, while his mother, Ily Borthakur, was a dancer, singer and actress. His younger sister Jonkey Borthakur, also a performer, tragically died in a road accident in 2002. Garg later dedicated the album Xixu to her memory.

Music was not his only gift; he was an accomplished instrumentalist, mastering 12 instruments including tabla, guitar, harmonium and mandolin. Beyond singing, he also worked as a composer, lyricist, actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, deeply shaping the cultural fabric of Assam and beyond.

Who Was Zubeen Garg Married To?

Zubeen Garg married fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg in 2002, after she reached out to him as a fan of his albums Anamika and Maya. Their bond grew from shared creativity and companionship. Together, they represented a modern artistic partnership that was admired widely.

For countless fans across India and abroad, Garg’s passing marks not just the loss of a singer, but the silencing of a voice that had carried the soul of Assamese music into mainstream consciousness. From stage to screen, from regional albums to Bollywood blockbusters, his songs touched lives across generations.

As news of his death reverberates, the void he leaves behind is immense. His music, however, remains a reminder of a talent that was both timeless and boundary-crossing.