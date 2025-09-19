Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Rest Well, Zubeen!': Rijiju, Himanta Condole Loss Of 'Assam's Favourite Son'

Sarma expressed deep sorrow, emphasising Garg's energizing voice and the profound impact of his music on the people of Assam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences on the passing away of the famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, and recalled his interaction with the 52-year-old artist. 

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go, Sarma said in a post on X.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
