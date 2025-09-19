'Rest Well, Zubeen!': Rijiju, Himanta Condole Loss Of 'Assam's Favourite Son'
Sarma expressed deep sorrow, emphasising Garg's energizing voice and the profound impact of his music on the people of Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences on the passing away of the famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, and recalled his interaction with the 52-year-old artist.
"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go, Sarma said in a post on X.
শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025
Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to…