Eric Dane Finished Euphoria Season 3 Before His Death, Fans To See His Final Performance In April

Eric Dane completed filming Euphoria Season 3 before his death at 53. The actor will appear in the upcoming season, premiering in April.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:59 AM (IST)

Eric Dane had finished filming his scenes for Euphoria Season 3 before his death on February 19, 2026. The actor completed his episodes for the upcoming season months before his passing, allowing audiences to witness his final performance when the show returns in April.

Dane, 53, wrapped work on the highly anticipated third season in late 2025, according to TMZ. His return to set came during a deeply personal chapter in his life, one marked by resilience and determination.

A Powerful Return Amid ALS Diagnosis

In April 2025, the same month he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Dane resumed filming. Despite the life-altering news, he made it clear he intended to keep working.

A representative confirmed to TMZ that Dane had returned to the set at that time. Production on Season 3 concluded later that year. People magazine was the first to report that he had completed his episodes.

Dane died following what his family described as a rapid 10-month battle with ALS. In a statement, they shared that he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones. During his illness, he also became an outspoken advocate for ALS awareness and research.

Revisiting Cal Jacobs’ Complex Legacy

On HBO’s hit drama, Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, the deeply troubled father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. Cal quickly became one of the show’s most talked-about, and polarizing, characters.

The series depicted him as a conflicted man leading a double life, engaging in secret motel encounters with young men and trans women while grappling with alcoholism. His struggles often erupted into volatile and emotional confrontations, adding layers of tension to the show’s already intense narrative.

Cal’s storyline sparked widespread conversation among viewers, cementing Dane’s performance as one of the series’ most compelling arcs.

When And Where To Watch Euphoria Season 3

Season 3 of Euphoria is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on April 12. With Dane’s final performance set to air, the new season carries added emotional weight for fans and colleagues alike.

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
