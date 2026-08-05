Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Neha Bhasin criticized police handling of women protesters.

Bhasin questioned PM Modi's silence on alleged police misconduct.

Bhasin also criticized Bhumi Pednekar's comments on protesters.

Bhumi criticized abusive language, facing flak from her coach.

Singer Neha Bhasin has criticised the alleged handling of women during the ongoing students’ protest, claiming that some female protesters were “inappropriately touched” by police personnel. She also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged conduct of the police, saying she would have respected him more if he had called out such behaviour while expressing concern over the use of abusive language during the protests.

Bhasin also took a dig at Bhumi Pednekar, who recently criticised protesters at Jantar Mantar over the use of offensive language.

‘Would’ve Respected PM Modi More If…’

Neha, in the caption of her Instagram post, wrote, “Terrorising teenagers and women cements patriarchy and as always pushing the focus on religion or now sanskaar rather than really focusing on the deep-rooted corruption and economic crisis India is drowning under.”

She further questioned the alleged conduct of the police, writing, “Lack of accountability of police’s action of touching women inappropriately and hitting on their private parts is our sanskar?”

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The singer also took a swipe at PM Modi over his silence on the police handling of women protestors.

The post read, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis.”

Bhasin also questioned the alleged lack of accountability, writing, “He himself said these are kids. But police are appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

Neha Bhasin Takes A Dig At Bhumi Pednekar

Bhasin also took aim at Bhumi Pednekar after the actor criticised protesters over their alleged use of abusive language.

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Sharing her views on social media, Neha wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahin hai, toh chup rehna best hai behen. [Bhumi Pednekar was scripted on Lock Upp too, and she is scripted when it comes to protests as well. If you don’t have the courage, it’s best to stay quiet, sister.]”

Bhumi Pednekar Faces Flak From Former Acting Coach

Meanwhile, Bhumi has also faced criticism from her former acting coach, Shruti Desai. Desai claimed that Bhumi had been “disrespectful, almost disdainful” towards her teachers in the past and questioned how her “world view” had changed.

“Bhumi Pednekar - remember I was, briefly, one of your teachers at a Mumbai-based film school. Unfortunately for me, I also remember how disrespectful, almost disdainful, you were about your teachers,” Desai wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Care to explain your new approach towards the concepts of respect and responsibility and how your world view changed so drastically in the interim?”

What Did Bhumi Pednekar Say?

Bhumi recently shared a video criticising the use of insulting and abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

“Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking - the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?” she said.

She added, “Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me - that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change.”