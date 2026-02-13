Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMohanlal Drops New Poster of Drishyam 3, Announces Release Date

Mohanlal Drops New Poster of Drishyam 3, Announces Release Date

Mohanlal announced that Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will release on April 2, with an OTT release planned four weeks later.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Actor-filmmaker Mohanlal has officially announced the release date of Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The Malayalam crime thriller is set to hit theatres on April 2, and will reportedly arrive on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal also unveiled a new poster featuring Georgekutty with a serious expression, standing amid what appears to be a banana plantation.

Jeethu Joseph announced the film in February 2025 on X, writing, “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 is confirmed!”

Drishyam 3 will serve as the third and final instalment in the popular franchise. With the tagline “Past never stays silent,” the makers hint that the events from the first film will once again return to haunt Georgekutty and his family.

The Drishyam series began as a sleeper hit in 2013 and later turned into a massive franchise after Drishyam 2 reportedly earned around Rs 350 crore. With Drishyam 3, the buzz has intensified, with reports claiming the film’s pre-release business has already crossed Rs 350 crore. Several theatres in Kerala are also said to be booked heavily for the Easter weekend, raising expectations of a strong opening.

How Did Social Media Users React?

After Mohanlal dropped the poster of the film, many took to social media to share their thoughts. 

“Bollywood is also making Drishyam 3.... Tell me which one you enjoyed most. Ajay Devgn Drishyam series or Mohanlal Drishyam series,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “Time to question everything again.”

“Congratulations, Mohanlal. We all are waiting for Drishyam 3,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Few franchises maintain this level of intrigue. Drishyam always delivers. Truth, lies, and twists loading… Can’t wait.”

“We are waiting, brother,” said yet another social media user.


Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Drishyam 3 scheduled to be released?

Drishyam 3 is set to be released in theatres on April 2, 2026. It will reportedly be available on OTT four weeks after its theatrical debut.

Who is directing Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the previous installments of the franchise.

What can be expected from Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 is the third and final installment of the franchise, with the tagline 'Past never stays silent,' suggesting past events will resurface.

What was the pre-release business of Drishyam 3?

Reports claim that the pre-release business for Drishyam 3 has already surpassed Rs 350 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drishyam 3
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget