Mohanlal Drops New Poster of Drishyam 3, Announces Release Date

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Actor-filmmaker Mohanlal has officially announced the release date of Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The Malayalam crime thriller is set to hit theatres on April 2, and will reportedly arrive on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal also unveiled a new poster featuring Georgekutty with a serious expression, standing amid what appears to be a banana plantation.

Jeethu Joseph announced the film in February 2025 on X, writing, “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 is confirmed!”

Drishyam 3 will serve as the third and final instalment in the popular franchise. With the tagline “Past never stays silent,” the makers hint that the events from the first film will once again return to haunt Georgekutty and his family.

The Drishyam series began as a sleeper hit in 2013 and later turned into a massive franchise after Drishyam 2 reportedly earned around Rs 350 crore. With Drishyam 3, the buzz has intensified, with reports claiming the film’s pre-release business has already crossed Rs 350 crore. Several theatres in Kerala are also said to be booked heavily for the Easter weekend, raising expectations of a strong opening.

How Did Social Media Users React?

After Mohanlal dropped the poster of the film, many took to social media to share their thoughts.



“Bollywood is also making Drishyam 3.... Tell me which one you enjoyed most. Ajay Devgn Drishyam series or Mohanlal Drishyam series,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Time to question everything again.”

“Congratulations, Mohanlal. We all are waiting for Drishyam 3,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Few franchises maintain this level of intrigue. Drishyam always delivers. Truth, lies, and twists loading… Can’t wait.”

“We are waiting, brother,” said yet another social media user.





