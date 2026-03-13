YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has been moved out of the ICU and is currently recovering, according to an update shared by his manager Rohit Panday. Dobhal had been admitted to the hospital after his SUV met with an accident while he was on an Instagram Live session on March 7.

‘UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Is Out Of ICU’

Sharing the update on Instagram Stories, Rohit Panday wrote, “Update: Anurag bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery.”

He also posted a black-and-white selfie with the YouTuber. In the photo, Dobhal can be seen lying on a hospital bed and flashing a victory sign while posing for the picture.





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‘From Last Few Days…’

Wife Ritika Chauhan also shared a long note on Instagram speaking about the nature of online discussions and how social media narratives can quickly change.

“For the past few days, what I have analysed is that not everything we see on social media is true. Social media is just a place where someone posts, others react, and the topic stays alive for a day or two, then people move on,” she wrote.

“What truly matters is how you live your life beyond social media. The behaviour you carry, the values you hold, and the way you treat people every single day. Keep your heart pure. Do good deeds. Let people recognise your through your goodness. In the end, let KARMA DO ITS WORK,” she added.

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In another story, she spoke about her beliefs and priorities. “For me, everything else is secondary. Money, fame, security for living, all of it is just moh maya. What truly matters to me is dharma and karma,” she wrote.

She added that she would continue to walk on the path of Dharma until her last breath. “And until my last breath, I will keep walking on that path whether people see it or not. I don’t need validation from the world. I believe in myself, my soul, and the universe. All I know is simple: Do good.”

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