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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which originally released in theatres in December 2025, is running in cinemas again just days before the second instalment hits the big screen. The film has been re-released in around 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India from March 12 and another 250 overseas from March 13. Amid this, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has continued to grow, with advance bookings already crossing Rs 60 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking

According to data available on Sacnilk, the film has scheduled 9,103 shows and sold nearly 4.7 lakh tickets across the country, earning a gross of Rs 24.4 crore in India as of March 13 for paid preview shows starting March 18.

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Including block seats, the film’s total advance collection has reached Rs 29.4 crore. With this, the film is set to record the biggest premiere for an Indian film, surpassing the Rs 25 crore mark set last year by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

In terms of advance bookings, Maharashtra is leading the chart with ticket sales worth around Rs 6.45 crore, making it the strongest market for the film’s premiere shows. Delhi follows in second place with approximately Rs 4.75 crore in advance ticket sales, and Karnataka has also witnessed strong demand, contributing about Rs 4.17 crore so far. Advance bookings in Gujarat stand at around Rs 1.38 crore, and Telangana has recorded nearly Rs 1.34 crore.

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In overseas markets, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around $3 million in North America for the opening weekend, including nearly $1 million from premiere shows alone. Trade estimates also suggest the film has earned just under $1 million in advance bookings from other international territories across Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, has so far recorded a total gross of Rs 1,005.72 crore. It has minted a total net of Rs 838.98 crore worldwide. The film opened at Rs 28 crore at the box office.