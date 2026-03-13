Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Crosses Rs 60 Cr As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Re-Releases

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Crosses Rs 60 Cr As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Re-Releases

Dhurandhar is currently running again on the silver screen across 500 screens worldwide. Amid this, advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have crossed Rs 60 crore globally, including Rs 29.4 cr in India.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which originally released in theatres in December 2025, is running in cinemas again just days before the second instalment hits the big screen. The film has been re-released in around 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India from March 12 and another 250 overseas from March 13. Amid this, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has continued to grow, with advance bookings already crossing Rs 60 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking

According to data available on Sacnilk, the film has scheduled 9,103 shows and sold nearly 4.7 lakh tickets across the country, earning a gross of Rs 24.4 crore in India as of March 13 for paid preview shows starting March 18.

ALSO READ| ‘If It Were An SRK Movie….’: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director On Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Clash, Says ‘We Have Our Telugu States’

Including block seats, the film’s total advance collection has reached Rs 29.4 crore. With this, the film is set to record the biggest premiere for an Indian film, surpassing the Rs 25 crore mark set last year by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

In terms of advance bookings, Maharashtra is leading the chart with ticket sales worth around Rs 6.45 crore, making it the strongest market for the film’s premiere shows. Delhi follows in second place with approximately Rs 4.75 crore in advance ticket sales, and Karnataka has also witnessed strong demand, contributing about Rs 4.17 crore so far. Advance bookings in Gujarat stand at around Rs 1.38 crore, and Telangana has recorded nearly Rs 1.34 crore.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Earns Rs 21.2 Cr In Advance Booking Days Before Release, Sells Over 2.6 Lakh Tickets

In overseas markets, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around $3 million in North America for the opening weekend, including nearly $1 million from premiere shows alone. Trade estimates also suggest the film has earned just under $1 million in advance bookings from other international territories across Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, has so far recorded a total gross of Rs 1,005.72 crore. It has minted a total net of Rs 838.98 crore worldwide. The film opened at Rs 28 crore at the box office. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Dhurandhar re-released in cinemas?

Dhurandhar was re-released in approximately 500 screens worldwide just before the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in advance bookings?

Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings have already crossed Rs 60 crore at the box office in India, with paid preview shows earning Rs 24.4 crore as of March 13.

Which Indian state has shown the strongest advance booking for Dhurandhar 2?

Maharashtra is leading the advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2, with ticket sales around Rs 6.45 crore for the premiere shows.

What is the total worldwide gross collection of the original Dhurandhar?

The original Dhurandhar has recorded a total gross collection of Rs 1,005.72 crore worldwide.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar The Revenge
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Crosses Rs 60 Cr As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Re-Releases
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Crosses Rs 60 Cr As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Re-Releases
Entertainment
‘UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Is Out Of ICU,’ Manager Shares Health Update; Wife Ritika Says ‘From Last Few days…’
‘UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Is Out Of ICU,’ Manager Shares Health Update; Wife Ritika Says ‘From Last Few days…’
Entertainment
Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditching Acting For Farming? Actor Buys 13.75 Acres Of Agricultural Land In UP
Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditching Acting For Farming? Actor Buys 13.75 Acres Of Agricultural Land In UP
Entertainment
Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: 14 Days of Middle East Conflict – Iran Strikes, US & Israel Retaliate
Breaking Report: First Indian Oil Ship Safely Passes Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran Conflict
Urgent Update: Iran Missile Attack on US Base in Turkey Thwarted; Dubai Industrial Fire Reported
Breaking Update: LPG Shortage Hits Students & Hotels Hard; Induction & Diesel Stoves See 40% Spike
BREAKING: Opposition Women MPs Lead Fierce LPG Crisis Protest Inside Indian Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget