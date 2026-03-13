Dhurandhar was re-released in approximately 500 screens worldwide just before the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Crosses Rs 60 Cr As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Re-Releases
Dhurandhar is currently running again on the silver screen across 500 screens worldwide. Amid this, advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have crossed Rs 60 crore globally, including Rs 29.4 cr in India.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which originally released in theatres in December 2025, is running in cinemas again just days before the second instalment hits the big screen. The film has been re-released in around 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India from March 12 and another 250 overseas from March 13. Amid this, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has continued to grow, with advance bookings already crossing Rs 60 crore at the box office.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking
According to data available on Sacnilk, the film has scheduled 9,103 shows and sold nearly 4.7 lakh tickets across the country, earning a gross of Rs 24.4 crore in India as of March 13 for paid preview shows starting March 18.
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Including block seats, the film’s total advance collection has reached Rs 29.4 crore. With this, the film is set to record the biggest premiere for an Indian film, surpassing the Rs 25 crore mark set last year by OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.
In terms of advance bookings, Maharashtra is leading the chart with ticket sales worth around Rs 6.45 crore, making it the strongest market for the film’s premiere shows. Delhi follows in second place with approximately Rs 4.75 crore in advance ticket sales, and Karnataka has also witnessed strong demand, contributing about Rs 4.17 crore so far. Advance bookings in Gujarat stand at around Rs 1.38 crore, and Telangana has recorded nearly Rs 1.34 crore.
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In overseas markets, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around $3 million in North America for the opening weekend, including nearly $1 million from premiere shows alone. Trade estimates also suggest the film has earned just under $1 million in advance bookings from other international territories across Europe, Asia, and Oceania.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, has so far recorded a total gross of Rs 1,005.72 crore. It has minted a total net of Rs 838.98 crore worldwide. The film opened at Rs 28 crore at the box office.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Dhurandhar re-released in cinemas?
How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in advance bookings?
Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings have already crossed Rs 60 crore at the box office in India, with paid preview shows earning Rs 24.4 crore as of March 13.
Which Indian state has shown the strongest advance booking for Dhurandhar 2?
Maharashtra is leading the advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2, with ticket sales around Rs 6.45 crore for the premiere shows.
What is the total worldwide gross collection of the original Dhurandhar?
The original Dhurandhar has recorded a total gross collection of Rs 1,005.72 crore worldwide.