Dharmendra’s Family To Host ‘Celebration of Life’ Prayer Meet. Know Details

Following a private funeral, Dharmendra’s family is arranging a special prayer meet on Thursday to allow fans and members of the film fraternity to pay their respects to the legendary actor, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Dharmendra's prayer meet

Titled ‘Celebration of Life’, the event will be held from 5 PM to 7:30 PM on the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra. Preparations for seating, floral arrangements, and security were underway throughout the day, with hotel staff coordinating closely with event planners to ensure a seamless experience for attendees. According to reports, Sonu Nigam will be singing the veteran actor's evergreen songs.





Hema Malini’s heartfelt tribute

Earlier, Hema Malini shared a deeply personal note about her late husband on social media. In her moving message, she reflected on their life together and described Dharmendra as her anchor, confidant, and unwavering source of support.

Posting a carousel of photos, Hema wrote, “Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments….”**

A legacy spanning decades

Fondly called the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra’s illustrious career spanned over six decades, earning him recognition as one of the most versatile and beloved actors in Indian cinema.

His last rites were performed on November 25, in a private ceremony attended by family and notable industry figures including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The upcoming prayer meet aims to give fans and well-wishers an opportunity to celebrate the life of a cinematic legend whose impact will be remembered for generations.