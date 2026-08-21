Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pranay Reddy Vanga confirmed Animal Park begins production after Spirit.

Filming for the sequel could commence in late 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor's 2027 includes Ramayana 2, Love & War.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has several major projects lined up, and Animal Park remains one of the most eagerly awaited among them. Now, a fresh update from Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has revealed when work on the much-anticipated sequel could begin. The development comes as Ranbir continues to attract attention for his upcoming films, including Ramayana.

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'Animal Park' Shooting To Begin After 'Spirit'

Speaking to NTV Telugu, Pranay Reddy Vanga revealed that he and Sandeep Reddy Vanga plan to take a six-month break after Spirit before moving on to Animal Park. Once that break is over, the brothers are expected to begin work on the Ranbir Kapoor-led sequel.

Prabhas-starrer Spirit is scheduled for release on March 5, 2027. Based on the timeline shared by Pranay, filming for Animal Park could therefore begin towards the end of 2027.

The update is likely to excite fans who have been waiting to see Ranbir return to the world of Animal. The first film generated significant discussion after its release, while expectations around the sequel have continued to build.

Ranbir Kapoor Has A Packed 2027 Schedule

The projected Animal Park shoot comes during an especially busy phase in Ranbir Kapoor’s career. By then, the actor is also expected to be involved in promotions for Ramayana Part 2, which is scheduled to arrive around Diwali 2027.

Ranbir is also set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War, which is expected to release in early 2027. Reports have also suggested that the actor could work on Brahmastra 2: Dev around the middle of the year.

With several high-profile projects expected to overlap, Ranbir’s 2027 calendar could be one of the busiest periods of his career.

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About Animal

Released in 2023, Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featured Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, a man drawn into a brutal cycle of vengeance following an assassination attempt on his estranged industrialist father, Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali Singh, Ranvijay’s wife, Bobby Deol as Abrar ul Haque, the antagonist, and Triptii Dimri as Zoya Riaz.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 915 crore, including Rs 660 crore in India and Rs 255 crore overseas, while its reported net collection stood at Rs 553.87 crore across 324,536 shows.

On its opening day, the film collected Rs 63.80 crore net from 17,214 shows, with India grossing Rs 76.10 crore. Its overseas gross stood at Rs 39.90 crore, taking the reported worldwide gross to Rs 116.00 crore on Day 1.

With the sequel now expected to move into production after Spirit, attention will remain firmly on what Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the Animal universe will bring next.