Deepika Padukone Bows Out As Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern, Stays On As Producer

After years of uncertainty, the Hindi remake of The Intern is finally inching forward — but with a major change in its cast. Deepika Padukone, who was initially set to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan, has decided to step away from her acting role and will instead focus entirely on producing the project under her banner, KA Productions.

The remake, adapted from the 2015 Hollywood hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, has faced multiple roadblocks since KA Productions acquired the rights in 2020.

The Intern Casting Changes And Project Delays

Initially, the senior role in the Hindi version was to be played by Rishi Kapoor. Following his passing, Amitabh Bachchan joined the cast. Despite the renewed momentum, production never began, with the pandemic, Padukone’s maternity break, and scheduling conflicts pushing filming back.

A source told Mid-Day that this time, Padukone will focus solely on production, “This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform.”

The same source revealed that Padukone is using this shift to expand her creative footprint: “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant.”

In 2020, the actor-producer had shared her excitement for the story, saying, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

About The Intern remake

According to a 2021 Instagram post from Padukone, The Intern remake will be co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, with Warner Brothers India, KA Productions, and Azure Entertainment collaborating. Amit Ravindernath Sharma was attached as director, with an initial target release in summer 2022.

The 2015 original has inspired several adaptations, including the 2022 Japanese TV drama Unicorn Ni Notte, which starred Hidetoshi Nishijima in the Robert De Niro role and Mei Nagano as Anne Hathaway’s character.