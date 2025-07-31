Actor Nimrat Kaur, best known for her performance in 'The Lunchbox', has finally addressed ongoing rumours about her personal life. Appearing as a guest speaker at the News18 SheShakti event, Kaur opened up about how she deals with the persistent chatter, including last year’s speculation linking her to Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan.

Without naming names, the actor firmly dismissed the rumours, emphasizing that she chooses not to engage with baseless gossip that thrives on social media.

Nimrat Kaur on her dating life

Speaking candidly about the impact of online speculation, Kaur said, “Social media apne aap mein ek aisa amoeba hain, wo kabhi bhi, kahi bhi ugta hain, kisi bhi reason se – bhale kaaran hain, nahi hain. Mera focus life mein kya hona chhaiye wo bohot clear hain. Mumbai sheher main social media ke liye nahi aayi thi, uss waqt tha bhi nahi. Smart phones bhi nahi the.”

She reflected on her journey, making it clear that her purpose has always been building a meaningful body of work—not chasing online trends.

The actor didn’t hold back when discussing those who create and circulate such rumours.

“Mera life goal aur aim hain ke main kaam ki jama punji badhau naaki befaltu ke cheeze, jinn logo ke paas bohot samay hain, mujhe toh taras hi aata hain ke apne life ya apne samay ke saath kuch better hi karle. It’s futile and a waste of their time and life.”

Kaur continued, “I pity them, it’s sad. I have that much compassion for them. Mujhe unki upbringing aur parivaar ke liye dukh hota hain.”

With both empathy and clarity, Nimrat suggested that people who spread such negativity are likely dealing with their own personal challenges and misdirection.

Taking the high road, Nimrat added: “Kisi raah chalte aadmi agar aapko befaltu kuch bolega toh bura lagega kya apko? Usko taqleef ho rahi hain, madat ki zaroorat hain. Zindagi mein bohot kuch karni hain, bohot lamba safar. Ye sab ke liye faltu time nahi hain mere paas.”

Her words underscore a powerful message, focusing on purpose and productivity rather than getting entangled in negativity.

On the Work Front

Nimrat was recently seen in 'Sky Force' and 'Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs', continuing to take on impactful roles. She also made a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan’s film 'Kaalidhar Laapata', though both actors have remained silent on any personal speculation.

With dignity and determination, Nimrat Kaur reminds us that while rumours may be loud, purpose is louder.