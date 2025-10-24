Yuzvendra Chahal’s Deleted Instagram Post On Alimony Sparks Buzz Amid Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYuzvendra Chahal’s Deleted Instagram Post On Alimony Sparks Buzz Amid Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram story referencing a Delhi High Court alimony verdict has sparked speculation of a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. The post went viral before being deleted.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again stirred a social media debate, and this time, it’s not about his bowling. The leg-spinner’s recent Instagram story referencing a Delhi High Court ruling has fans speculating whether it was an indirect comment aimed at his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal’s Viral Story on Alimony Ruling

Chahal shared a screenshot of a court verdict that stated, “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.” Alongside it, he added a caption in Hindi: “Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Seh,” which translates to, “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.”

The post, however, was deleted shortly after being uploaded but not before screenshots spread widely online. Social media users quickly began debating the intent behind the post, with many assuming it was a subtle dig at Dhanashree, while others viewed it as Chahal’s humorous take on the court’s decision

Comes Months After High-Profile Divorce

The post comes just months after Chahal’s separation from choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. The couple, who got married in December 2020, finalized their divorce earlier this year. While reports suggested a settlement amounting to around 4 crore, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree publicly confirmed the details.

Their split had previously sparked a wave of online discussions, with fans divided in their opinions. The resurfacing of this topic through Chahal’s recent post has once again placed the cricketer’s personal life under public scrutiny.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indians Commentor (@indian_commentor)

Controversy to Comedy

Interestingly, Chahal’s post coincided with a light-hearted Instagram reel he featured in alongside Shikhar Dhawan and influencer Sophie Shine. In the playful clip, Dhawan jokes, “Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta,” leaving Chahal embarrassed and fans amused.

The reel, captioned “Ek baar phir se dulha banne ka mann hai beta… tu ruk ja thoda,” quickly went viral for its humor and timing. Despite the social media frenzy around his personal life, Chahal continues to maintain his wit and charm online striking a balance between levity and controversy.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Sophie Delhi High Court Ruling
