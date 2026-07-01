Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra revealed co-contestant's bisexuality, sparking widespread criticism.

Boyfriend Rishabh defended Shreya, citing pre-submitted secrets for game.

Rishabh stated contestants pre-submit secrets for the show's strategy.

The incident sparked debate on reality TV's privacy boundaries.

Shreya Kalra has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after revealing fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola's pre-submitted secret during Netflix's Lock Upp. The moment in which Shreya disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual triggered widespread criticism, with many accusing her of outing a contestant on national television. As the backlash intensified, Shreya's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, stepped in to defend her. In a video shared online, he claimed the revelation was not a personal breach but part of the show's format, insisting contestants knowingly submitted such secrets before entering the competition.

Rishabh Backs Shreya Kalra

Responding to the criticism, Rishabh Jaiswal said people were misunderstanding what had happened inside the show. According to him, contestants voluntarily submit three personal secrets to the show's creative team before entering the competition, knowing they could later be used during the game. He said, "Log keh rahe hain Shreya ne Akanksha Chamola ka secret reveal kar diya ki 'She is bisexual', 'Uska haq nahi hai kisi ki sexuality pe baat karne ka'... Avi main bata doon, mujhe internal baat pata hai."

Explaining the format further, he added, "Dekho jitne contestants gaye hain na, unhone 3 secrets khud se creative team ko, Netflix team ko, Lock Upp team ko diye hain. As a lifeline, use honge bakayda unhe bataya gaya hai." According to Rishabh, these secrets are intentionally included as part of the show's strategy, allowing contestants to use them as lifelines during crucial moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Jaiswal (@rishabhjaiswalll)

Why He Backed Shreya Kalra

Rishabh maintained that Shreya simply used a game mechanism rather than revealing private information without consent. Defending her actions, he said, "Shreya ne uska wo lifeline bata diya, so it's a part of the game. Usne aisa kisi ka moral dilemma ya moral preferences hamper nahi kiya hai."

He further argued that Akanksha had willingly shared the information with the production team before joining the reality show. Appealing to viewers to stop targeting Shreya online, he concluded, "Please us basis pe jo log judge kar rahe ho, please open your head guys."

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The Revelation That Sparked Debate

The controversy began during a task when Shreya Kalra chose to reveal one of Akanksha Chamola's pre-submitted secrets to protect herself in the competition. She announced, "Akanksha Chamola is bisexual," while clarifying that it was one of the three secrets Akanksha had voluntarily shared with the Lock Upp team before entering the show.

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The announcement left the contestants visibly shocked and quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the latest episode, triggering intense debate across social media about the boundaries between reality television and personal privacy. While Rishabh Jaiswal insists Shreya Kalra merely followed the rules of the game, the incident has continued to divide viewers, with many questioning whether reality show formats can justify the public disclosure of deeply personal information.