Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal Likely To Join Dhurandhar 2? Here Is What We Know

Vicky Kaushal Likely To Join Dhurandhar 2? Here Is What We Know

Vicky Kaushal is reportedly joining Dhurandhar 2 and may reprise his Uri character Major Vihaan Shergill as Aditya Dhar plans an expanded cinematic universe.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 continues to intensify as fresh reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may have joined the cast of the much-anticipated sequel. While Akshaye Khanna is already confirmed to return through flashback portions, the possible inclusion of Vicky alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal hints at a much larger cinematic ambition.

If these reports are accurate, Dhurandhar 2 may no longer be just a sequel, but the foundation of an interconnected universe envisioned by director Aditya Dhar.

Vicky Kaushal’s Role May Go Beyond A Cameo

According to industry buzz, Vicky Kaushal’s reported appearance will not be a blink-and-miss moment. The actor is said to reprise Major Vihaan Shergill, the character that earned him nationwide acclaim in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

A source told mid-day, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories' timelines. Vicky's character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer's character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

This narrative crossover suggests a deliberate effort to connect timelines while allowing space for future spin-offs.

Foundation For A Larger Dhurandhar Universe?

Interestingly, reports claim that Vicky filmed his portions even before the first Dhurandhar released theatrically. The source added, “Vicky is one of Aditya's favourite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.”

This has fueled speculation that Major Vihaan Shergill’s reappearance could extend beyond Dhurandhar 2.

Aditya Dhar And Vicky Kaushal’s Proven Collaboration

Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal’s partnership dates back to Uri: The Surgical Strike, which won four National Awards and redefined the modern Hindi war film genre. Though their ambitious follow-up The Immortal Ashwatthama was shelved, the creative bond between the two has remained strong.

Vicky had also publicly praised Dhurandhar upon its release, writing on Instagram: “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off! Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! 🔥🔥🔥 Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved. 👏👏👏.”

Aditya replied, “Thanks Vikku!! Tu bhi mere Dhurandhar hai!!! 🤩🙏❤️😘.”

While an official confirmation is awaited, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 and its expanding universe continues to grow.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Vicky Kaushal Dhurandhar Major Vihaan Shergill
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget