Vicky Kaushal Likely To Join Dhurandhar 2? Here Is What We Know

Speculation around Dhurandhar 2 continues to intensify as fresh reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal may have joined the cast of the much-anticipated sequel. While Akshaye Khanna is already confirmed to return through flashback portions, the possible inclusion of Vicky alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal hints at a much larger cinematic ambition.

If these reports are accurate, Dhurandhar 2 may no longer be just a sequel, but the foundation of an interconnected universe envisioned by director Aditya Dhar.

Vicky Kaushal’s Role May Go Beyond A Cameo

According to industry buzz, Vicky Kaushal’s reported appearance will not be a blink-and-miss moment. The actor is said to reprise Major Vihaan Shergill, the character that earned him nationwide acclaim in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

A source told mid-day, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories' timelines. Vicky's character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer's character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

This narrative crossover suggests a deliberate effort to connect timelines while allowing space for future spin-offs.

Foundation For A Larger Dhurandhar Universe?

Interestingly, reports claim that Vicky filmed his portions even before the first Dhurandhar released theatrically. The source added, “Vicky is one of Aditya's favourite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.”

This has fueled speculation that Major Vihaan Shergill’s reappearance could extend beyond Dhurandhar 2.

Aditya Dhar And Vicky Kaushal’s Proven Collaboration

Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal’s partnership dates back to Uri: The Surgical Strike, which won four National Awards and redefined the modern Hindi war film genre. Though their ambitious follow-up The Immortal Ashwatthama was shelved, the creative bond between the two has remained strong.

Vicky had also publicly praised Dhurandhar upon its release, writing on Instagram: “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off! Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! 🔥🔥🔥 Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved. 👏👏👏.”

Aditya replied, “Thanks Vikku!! Tu bhi mere Dhurandhar hai!!! 🤩🙏❤️😘.”

While an official confirmation is awaited, excitement around Dhurandhar 2 and its expanding universe continues to grow.