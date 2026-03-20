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HomeNewsWorld'Don't Strike Iran Gas Fields': Trump Says He Warned Netanyahu After South Pars Attack Intensifies War

'Don't Strike Iran Gas Fields': Trump Says He Warned Netanyahu After South Pars Attack Intensifies War

Trump revealed he cautioned Netanyahu against striking Iran's South Pars gas field amidst escalating Gulf tensions following Iranian missile strikes on Qatar's LNG facilities.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against targeting South Pars Gas Field, as tensions intensified across the Gulf region following a series of retaliatory strikes.

Responding to a question on whether he had discussed potential strikes on oil and gas infrastructure with Netanyahu, Trump said, "Yeah, I did. I told him, don't do that. He won't do that."

He later appeared to strike a slightly different note, saying, "We didn't discuss. We're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated. But on occasion, he'll do something. And if I don't like it, so we're not doing that anymore."

The remarks come after Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, targeting what is considered the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility. The attack reportedly caused significant damage to QatarEnergy’s LNG infrastructure and the Pearl GTL Gas-to-Liquids plant, with emergency teams deployed to contain fires. No casualties were reported.

US Was Unaware, Says Trump

Earlier, in a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said Washington had no prior knowledge of the developments and attributed the escalation to Israeli actions.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit," he said.

Trump added that neither the United States nor Qatar had advance information about the strike. He also suggested that Israel would refrain from targeting the South Pars facility unless Iran escalates further by attacking Qatari energy infrastructure again.

He warned that Washington would not hesitate to respond forcefully if Qatar’s facilities are targeted in the future.

Meanwhile, Qatar has declared military and security attachés at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, as “persona non grata” and has asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did President Trump warn Prime Minister Netanyahu against targeting South Pars Gas Field?

Yes, President Trump stated he told Prime Minister Netanyahu not to target South Pars Gas Field and that Netanyahu would not do it.

Was the US aware of the attack on the South Pars Gas Field beforehand?

No, President Trump stated that Washington had no prior knowledge of the developments regarding the South Pars Gas Field attack.

What was the impact of Iran's missile strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City?

The strikes reportedly caused significant damage to QatarEnergy's LNG infrastructure and the Pearl GTL Gas-to-Liquids plant, with fires reported.

What action did Qatar take regarding Iranian embassy staff?

Qatar declared military and security attachés at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, as 'persona non grata' and asked them to leave within 24 hours.

Did President Trump suggest Israel would stop targeting Iran if Iran escalates?

Yes, Trump suggested Israel would refrain from targeting the South Pars facility unless Iran escalates further by attacking Qatari energy infrastructure again.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu United STates Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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