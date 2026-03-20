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HomeNewsWorldDrone Strikes Hit Kuwait’s Key Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Fire Breaks Out

Drone Strikes Hit Kuwait’s Key Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Fire Breaks Out

Drone attacks strike Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, triggering a fire in processing units; no casualties reported so far, says KPC.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

Kuwait’s energy infrastructure came under attack early Friday after multiple drones struck the strategically significant Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, according to the country’s state oil company. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed that the facility was targeted in the early hours, resulting in a fire in some of its operational units. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kuwait Oil Refinery Hit By Drone Attack 

The refinery, located in Kuwait, is one of the largest and most critical oil processing hubs in the region. Following the strikes, emergency response teams were deployed to contain the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

While the blaze affected certain units within the refinery, officials indicated that the situation was being brought under control, with safety protocols activated promptly.

No Casualties, Damage Assessment Underway

Initial reports confirmed that no injuries or fatalities had been recorded in the aftermath of the attack. However, a detailed evaluation of structural and operational damage is ongoing.

The incident was reported by the state news agency, citing KPC officials, though further details about the scale of disruption to refinery output remain unclear.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Kuwait Iran Iran Israel Conflict
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