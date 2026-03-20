Drone Strikes Hit Kuwait’s Key Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Fire Breaks Out

Kuwait’s energy infrastructure came under attack early Friday after multiple drones struck the strategically significant Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, according to the country’s state oil company. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed that the facility was targeted in the early hours, resulting in a fire in some of its operational units. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kuwait Oil Refinery Hit By Drone Attack

The refinery, located in Kuwait, is one of the largest and most critical oil processing hubs in the region. Following the strikes, emergency response teams were deployed to contain the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

While the blaze affected certain units within the refinery, officials indicated that the situation was being brought under control, with safety protocols activated promptly.

No Casualties, Damage Assessment Underway

Initial reports confirmed that no injuries or fatalities had been recorded in the aftermath of the attack. However, a detailed evaluation of structural and operational damage is ongoing.

The incident was reported by the state news agency, citing KPC officials, though further details about the scale of disruption to refinery output remain unclear.