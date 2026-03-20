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Rain accompanied by gusty winds swept across New Delhi on Thursday, pulling down temperatures sharply and making this month the wettest March in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital till 11:15 pm, cautioning residents to “be prepared” for severe weather that may disrupt transport and routine activities.

The city witnessed persistent cloud cover and intermittent showers, offering relief after several days of warm conditions.

Rainfall And Temperature Trends

The maximum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded so far this month. Rainfall during the day measured 8.2 mm at the base observatory in Safdarjung.

Data showed that average rainfall in March has reached 9.4 mm so far, nearing the normal monthly average of 12.6 mm. The last time the capital saw higher March rainfall was in 2023, when it recorded 50.4 mm.

Rainfall was reported across multiple stations, including Safdarjung (8.2 mm), Palam (6.2 mm), Lodhi Road (8.2 mm), Ridge (8.6 mm), and Ayanagar (7.2 mm). Other areas such as Pitampura, Pusa, Mayur Vihar, and Janakpuri also received varying amounts of precipitation, indicating widespread showers across the city.

Below-Normal Day Temperatures

Daytime temperatures remained below normal at most locations. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, several notches below average, while Ridge, Palam, and Ayanagar also reported significantly lower-than-normal maximum temperatures.

However, night temperatures were relatively higher in some areas. Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar reported even warmer conditions overnight.

Weather System Behind Rainfall

The IMD had earlier forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph across Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Greater Noida. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Friday.

Explaining the phenomenon, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said a western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, along with an induced cyclonic circulation over Haryana, is driving rainfall across northern parts of the country.

He added that pre-monsoon activity has arrived earlier than usual this year due to higher temperatures in early March and a more intense western disturbance.

The city’s air quality also showed improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 137 in the “moderate” category, compared to the “poor” category a day earlier. Rainfall and strong winds helped disperse pollutants, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.