Rupee Hits Record Low Of 93.12: How Oil Prices And West Asia Crisis Are Driving The Fall

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The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh all-time low on Friday, falling to 93.12 against the US dollar as escalating tensions in West Asia triggered global supply chain disruptions and heightened market uncertainty.

The domestic currency declined 0.55 per cent to 93.12, breaching its previous record low of 92.63 touched earlier in the week, reported IANS. Since the start of the conflict in West Asia, the rupee has weakened nearly 2 per cent, reflecting sustained pressure from external factors.

Record Low As Global Pressures Intensify

The latest fall in the rupee underscores the growing impact of geopolitical risks on emerging market currencies. As tensions in West Asia escalate, global markets have entered a risk-off phase, with investors turning cautious and moving towards safer assets.

The sharp depreciation highlights how quickly global shocks can transmit into domestic currency markets, particularly for economies like India that are closely linked to global trade and energy flows.

Oil Prices Remain A Key Trigger

At the centre of the rupee’s weakness lies crude oil. India, which imports a significant portion of its energy requirements, remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Even though global crude prices saw some cooling, the broader trend has been sharply upward. As the West Asia conflict entered its 21st day, Brent crude surged nearly 40 per cent, rising from $77.74 on March 2 to $108.65 on March 19.

Such a steep rise increases India’s import bill and puts direct pressure on the rupee, as higher dollar demand is required to pay for oil imports.

Temporary Relief In Oil Prices

In the latest session, oil prices edged lower after signals from the United States suggested a possible easing of sanctions on Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures dropped as much as 3.39 per cent to an intraday low of $104.96 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 3.22 per cent to $92.47.

The fall followed remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated that Washington may consider easing restrictions on Iranian oil already at sea to help stabilise global prices.

While this provided some short-term relief, the broader outlook for oil remains uncertain amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Technical Levels Signal Further Pressure

Market experts believe the rupee remains under pressure in the near term. The USD/INR pair is currently trading above the 92.8 level, signalling a continued downside bias for the domestic currency.

A sustained move above the 93.00 mark could reinforce upward momentum in the dollar, with resistance levels seen in the 93.20-93.40 range. On the downside, support is placed near 92.70 and 92.50-92.40 levels, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Equity Markets Show Resilience

Interestingly, domestic equity markets moved in the opposite direction, showing resilience despite currency weakness.

The Sensex surged more than 900 points, or around 1 per cent, while the Nifty climbed nearly 300 points, gaining about 1.35 per cent.

This divergence highlights how equity markets can sometimes decouple from currency movements, especially when domestic factors and investor sentiment remain supportive.

FII Outflows Continue To Weigh

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to exert pressure on the markets. According to exchange data, FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 7,558.19 crore on Thursday.

Sustained foreign outflows increase demand for the US dollar as funds are repatriated, further weakening the rupee.

The rupee’s fall to record lows reflects a combination of global and domestic pressures, rising crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and foreign capital outflows.

While short-term movements may remain volatile, the broader trend will depend on how the West Asia conflict evolves, oil prices stabilise, and global capital flows shift in the coming weeks.