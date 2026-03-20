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HomeNewsWorldUS Weighs U-Turn On Iran Oil Sanctions, May Free Stranded Tankers To Boost Supply

US Weighs U-Turn On Iran Oil Sanctions, May Free Stranded Tankers To Boost Supply

U.S. may allow 140 million barrels of Iranian oil into markets, signaling a policy shift as tensions disrupt global supply and drive prices higher.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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The United States is considering a significant shift in its energy policy, with officials exploring the possibility of easing restrictions on Iranian oil currently stored aboard tankers at sea. The proposed move is aimed at increasing global supply and easing rising crude prices amid mounting geopolitical tensions.

U.S. Considers Easing Iranian Oil Sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that Washington could soon permit a substantial volume of Iranian oil to enter the market. “In the coming days, we may allow Iranian oil that’s already on the water to enter the market—about 140 million barrels,” Bessent told Fox Business Network.

He added that such a release could provide a short-term buffer against supply disruptions, potentially stabilizing global oil prices for a brief period of around two weeks. The move would signal a notable departure from Washington’s long-standing strategy of using energy sanctions to exert pressure on Tehran over its nuclear ambitions.

Gulf Tensions Disrupt Critical Supply Routes

The policy rethink comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, where Iranian actions have disrupted shipping lanes. In particular, instability around the Strait of Hormuz—a key corridor for global energy trade—has raised alarm among markets and policymakers alike.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this narrow passage, making any disruption there a major concern for energy security worldwide.

Analysts estimate that more than 15 million barrels per day of oil flows have already been impacted by the ongoing turmoil, compounding fears of tighter supply.

Oil Markets React With Volatility

Global oil markets have responded sharply to the unfolding developments. Brent crude prices surged by as much as 10 percent before settling at a 5 percent increase, reaching $112.76 per barrel.

Traders remain cautious, warning that continued instability in the region could drive prices even higher despite temporary relief measures. The potential release of Iranian oil is seen as a stopgap rather than a long-term solution.

Broader Measures To Ease Energy Pressure

In parallel, President Donald Trump has introduced additional steps to mitigate energy costs, including a temporary suspension of a longstanding maritime law to streamline shipping operations.

Meanwhile, Asian economies—highly dependent on Gulf oil supplies—are increasingly seeking alternatives. Refiners in the region have begun turning toward U.S. crude imports as part of broader efforts to diversify supply chains.

As uncertainties persist and infrastructure risks remain elevated, the global energy market continues to navigate a fragile balance between supply shocks and emergency policy responses.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the US considering easing sanctions on Iranian oil?

Yes, the US is exploring the possibility of easing restrictions on Iranian oil currently stored on tankers at sea. This move aims to increase global supply and stabilize rising crude prices.

How much Iranian oil could be released onto the market?

Approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil that is already on the water could be permitted to enter the market in the coming days.

What is the potential impact of releasing Iranian oil on global prices?

The release could provide a short-term buffer against supply disruptions, potentially stabilizing global oil prices for about two weeks.

Why are tensions in the Persian Gulf affecting oil supply?

Escalating tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have disrupted critical shipping lanes. This vital passage handles about one-fifth of the world's crude oil and LNG.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Iran Israel Conflict
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