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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesThai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47 After Nearly Four Years In Coma

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47 After Nearly Four Years In Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died aged 47 after spending nearly four years in a coma following serious health complications.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Princess Bajrakitiyabha, King Maha Vajiralongkorn's eldest child, passed away.
  • She died aged 47 following a prolonged illness, four-year coma.
  • The princess dedicated her life to law, diplomacy, and public service.
  • Thailand anticipates a period of national mourning for the royal.

Thailand is mourning the loss of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has died at the age of 47 following a prolonged period of illness and almost four years in a coma. The royal palace confirmed her death on Friday, bringing an end to a difficult health battle that began in late 2022.

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Health Battle Ended After Years Of Intensive Care

The princess was admitted to hospital in December 022 after suddenly losing consciousness while visiting Thailand's northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. She was later airlifted to Bangkok for specialist treatment.

According to the royal palace, her condition deteriorated in recent months due to a combination of serious medical complications, including an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias and blood-clotting disorders.

A palace statement said, "The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," adding that she died at 19:48 local time on Thursday at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

A Life Dedicated To Law, Diplomacy And Public Service

Born on 7 December 1978 to then Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, widely known as Princess Pa or Princess Bha, became one of the most prominent members of Thailand's royal family.

Her academic achievements earned widespread respect. After studying law, she completed both a Master's degree and a Doctorate at Cornell University in the United States.

Between 2006 and 2011, she worked as an attorney within Thailand’s Office of the Attorney-General. She also briefly served at Thailand’s mission to the United Nations in New York before returning to legal work in Bangkok and other parts of the country.

Military Service And Role Within The Royal Family

In 2021, King Vajiralongkorn appointed his daughter as chief of staff within the Royal Security Command. She was also awarded the rank of general and served in the king's private bodyguard command.

Beyond her public duties, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was known for her enthusiasm for fitness and frequently participated in long-distance running events.

 

(Image Source: X/@opinion_black)
(Image Source: X/@opinion_black)

King Vajiralongkorn, now 73, has yet to formally designate an heir.

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Thailand Prepares For Royal Mourning

The passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha marks another significant loss for the Thai royal family, coming less than two years after the death of Thailand's Queen Mother at the age of 93.

Royal funeral ceremonies are expected to take place in the coming days, while the Thai government is anticipated to announce a period of national mourning as the country pays tribute.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Princess Bajrakitiyabha pass away and how long was her illness?

Princess Bajrakitiyabha died on Thursday at 19:48 local time after a prolonged illness. Her health battle began in late 2022, when she was admitted to the hospital after suddenly losing consciousness.

What medical complications led to Princess Bajrakitiyabha's death?

Her condition declined due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias, and blood-clotting disorders. Despite intensive care, her health continued to worsen.

What was Princess Bajrakitiyabha's professional background?

She earned a Master's and Doctorate in law from Cornell University. She worked as an attorney, served at the UN mission, and was appointed chief of staff in the Royal Security Command.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Princess Thailand Bajrakitiyabha Thailand Royal Family
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