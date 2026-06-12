Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Arrives On Netflix After Rs 270 Cr Box Office Run

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Arrives On Netflix After Rs 270 Cr Box Office Run

After a successful run in theatres, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has wrapped up its box office journey and made its OTT debut.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has nearly completed its theatrical journey after an impressive run at the box office. The film has also made its digital debut, marking the next phase of its release cycle.

Bhooth Bangla Final Box Office Collection

According to early estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned around Rs 0.07 crore on its 56th day in theatres, taking its eighth-week collection to approximately Rs 70 lakh. With its theatrical run now over, the film's total domestic net collection stands at around Rs 182 crore, while its gross collection in India has reached Rs 215.55 crore.

ALSO READ| AI 171 Crash: Who Was The Gujarati Filmmaker Killed At The Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site?

Following its OTT release, the film is unlikely to add significantly to its theatrical earnings, making its current tally effectively its final box office total.

The film also performed well in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 53.75 crore. This takes Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 269.30 crore.

Featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, the film has emerged as one of the actor's biggest successes in recent years. It is now Akshay Kumar's second-highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

The horror-comedy benefited from positive audience response and relatively limited competition at the box office. While several films were released during its theatrical run, none posed a major challenge to its performance, allowing it to maintain steady collections over several weeks.

ALSO READ | ‘Yuzvendra Chahal Lag Raha Hai’: Internet Thinks IPL Player Texted MBBS Student While ‘Dating’ RJ Mahvash

Bhooth Bangla Arrives On OTT

After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla has now arrived on OTT. The film began streaming on Netflix from June 12, giving audiences who missed it in cinemas a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

With strong box office numbers and a successful transition to streaming, Bhooth Bangla has cemented its place as one of the notable Bollywood hits of the year.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
OTT Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Arrives On Netflix After Rs 270 Cr Box Office Run
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Arrives On Netflix After Rs 270 Cr Box Office Run
Movies
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review | Kangana Ranaut’s Film Is The 26/11 Tribute We Owed Our Nurses
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review | Kangana Ranaut’s Film Is The 26/11 Tribute We Owed Our Nurses
Movies
Governor X Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Call It ‘Desi Dhurandhar’
Governor X Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Wins Hearts, Fans Call It ‘Desi Dhurandhar’
Movies
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Version Triggers Debate Over Altered Hamza-Pinda Dialogue Referencing 1984 Riots
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Alleged letter with signatures of 19 TMC MPs intensifies speculation over a split in the party
TMC Crisis: Kalyan Banerjee alleges Abhishek Banerjee’s “arrogant attitude” has weakened the party
Development: CM Yogi says Uttar Pradesh has undergone significant transformation since 2017
Politics: TMC faces major internal crisis as alleged letter with signatures of 19 rebel MPs surface
TMC Crisis: Kirti Azad Claims He Has Insider Information on Party Split
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget