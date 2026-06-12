Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Arrives On Netflix After Rs 270 Cr Box Office Run

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has nearly completed its theatrical journey after an impressive run at the box office. The film has also made its digital debut, marking the next phase of its release cycle.

Bhooth Bangla Final Box Office Collection

According to early estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned around Rs 0.07 crore on its 56th day in theatres, taking its eighth-week collection to approximately Rs 70 lakh. With its theatrical run now over, the film's total domestic net collection stands at around Rs 182 crore, while its gross collection in India has reached Rs 215.55 crore.

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Following its OTT release, the film is unlikely to add significantly to its theatrical earnings, making its current tally effectively its final box office total.

The film also performed well in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 53.75 crore. This takes Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 269.30 crore.

Featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, the film has emerged as one of the actor's biggest successes in recent years. It is now Akshay Kumar's second-highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

The horror-comedy benefited from positive audience response and relatively limited competition at the box office. While several films were released during its theatrical run, none posed a major challenge to its performance, allowing it to maintain steady collections over several weeks.

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Bhooth Bangla Arrives On OTT

After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla has now arrived on OTT. The film began streaming on Netflix from June 12, giving audiences who missed it in cinemas a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

With strong box office numbers and a successful transition to streaming, Bhooth Bangla has cemented its place as one of the notable Bollywood hits of the year.