Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut recently declared desire to become

An old video resurfaced showing her seeking Pakistani husband.

Ranaut specified preference for a man in his early thirties.

Her

An old video of Kangana Ranaut has gone viral again online after she, in a recent video, expressed her desire to become a “Sanghi” and follow the BJP-RSS ideology of being an “awakened Hindu”. Following her remarks, social media users dug up an older interview in which Ranaut asked a journalist to help her find a man from Pakistan. She said she would prefer someone in his early 30s and added that she was comfortable with him not knowing who she was.

Old Video Of Kangana Ranaut Resurfaces

In the old interview, the journalist told Kangana, “So, we agreed on that, I am looking for a boy for you.” Kangana responded by asking the interviewer to help her find one.

When asked what kind of man from Pakistan she would prefer, Kangana said, “Early 30s. And if he doesn’t even know about me, I am fine with that. Because I want to live a very normal life with my guy.”

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha; Calls Her ‘Pocket Maar’, Disses Marriage

She also spoke about her cooking skills, saying that she makes chicken curries and different types of Mughlai dishes.

Kangana Ranaut was such a moderate Hindu that she wanted to marry a Pakistani man and even cook Mughlai food for him. https://t.co/f4MxkcYpS7 pic.twitter.com/NYXWo1h9rv — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) August 3, 2026

Kangana’s ‘Sanghi’, BJP-RSS Ideology Remarks

Kangana’s old interview resurfaced after she recently shared a video statement in which she appeared to take a fresh dig at Sonakshi Sinha and criticised what she described as a “leftist” ideology.

In the video, Kangana said she had once considered herself a “moderate Hindu” but now wanted to become an “awakened Hindu” and identified herself with the term “Sanghi”.

“I was a moderate Hindu. If I defend myself today, I don’t know how many daughters will not be able to take a leap. Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. Today, when I am asked, since when did you become a Sanghi? I want to become a Sanghi. I want to become an awakened Hindu like the BJP and the RSS. I want to convert,” she said.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Police Inspector Runs Away With Kangana Ranaut's Effigy During Lucknow Congress Protest

She further questioned why she could not change her ideological position, adding, “Why can't I convert? When it comes to Hindu daughters, the socialists used to say, you used to party, you used to do this, you used to do that. I used to do everything. But today, I also want to convert. I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me?”

Towards the end of the video, she said, “This is a double-edged sword, and double-edged thoughts will not work. You guys tell me: how else can my thoughts be fine? I just feel that our daughters should also have that freedom. If they want to convert, why not become a defined and disciplined Hindu?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

What Happened So Far?

It all began after Kangana Ranaut liked a viral Instagram post apparently questioning Sonakshi Sinha’s silence on the student demonstrations in Jharkhand, while contrasting it with her earlier social media posts about the CJP-led protests in Delhi and Mumbai.

Following this, she shared an Instagram Story writing, “There are many fake news doing rounds, like this of mine is also fake. I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days. She wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatara while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protesters. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel.”

In the next few lines, she not only questioned her fashion choices but also took a jibe at the actor’s husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

“Dear fellow actress, if your man is making you feel like a jebkatara, I am sorry. You used to speak and dress so elegantly; what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with the styling of your outfit. If you need some help, I’m always there for you.”