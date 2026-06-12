Veteran Actor Dinyar Tirandaz Dies At 69 In Mumbai; Film Industry Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His Zabaan Sambhalke role was particularly celebrated.

The Indian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, who passed away on Thursday, June qq. Best known for his memorable performances in popular Hindi films and television shows during the 1990s, the actor's death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and the TV industry.

News of his demise was shared on social media, leaving fans heartbroken and prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and admirers. Several members of the entertainment fraternity, including Chitrangda Singh, expressed their condolences following the tragic news.

Facebook Post Confirms Actor’s Death

The first confirmation of Dinyar Tirandaz's passing came through a Facebook post shared by the Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide – The Hyderabadi page. The post announced the veteran actor's demise and informed followers about the funeral arrangements.

According to the statement, Dinyar Tirandaz, brother of the late Rustam Tirandaz, passed away on 11 June. The post also mentioned that the 'Paidast' funeral prayers were conducted at Wadia Bangli in Mumbai at 3:45 pm on Thursday.

Film Industry Pays Tribute

Following the announcement, condolences began pouring in from across the entertainment world. Actor Suresh Menon expressed his grief by commenting "Om Shanti" on social media, while Chitrangda Singh shared a folded-hands emoji as a mark of respect.

Actor Uday Tikekar and numerous fans also paid tribute to the late star, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema and television.

Dinyar Tirandaz was a familiar face in the entertainment industry and enjoyed a career spanning several decades. He made his acting debut with the 1984 film Duniya and went on to appear in acclaimed television shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi. However, it was his portrayal of Mr Keki Daruwala in the popular sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke that earned him widespread recognition. The character remains one of the most beloved and memorable roles of his career.

Apart from television, Tirandaz also featured in several Hindi films, including Chalte Chalte, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kya Kehna, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, Albela and Hello Brother.